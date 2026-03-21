WATCH: Todd Golden previews Iowa matchup in Round of 32

TAMPA, Fla. — UF coach Todd Golden and the No. 1 seed Florida Gators face 9-seed Iowa on Sunday night in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. Tip is at 7:10 p.m. on TBS.

Golden met with the media Saturday to discuss the matchup against Hawkeyes, Iowa coach Ben McCollum and more. Here’s everything he said below and video from his presser above.

Todd Golden Q&A

Q. Todd, a year ago you were still looking for your first NCAA Tournament win as a head coach. How much does the perspective change for a program after a National Championship. How different is it when the lens is a little longer?

TODD GOLDEN: Yeah, I believe we’re more prepared this year, obviously going through last year’s tournament. As I just discussed with the radio guys, just the ups and downs that we had earlier on in the season. We’ve been able to get through some adversity and get back to playing together, playing the right way, having really good success.

So coming into the Tournament, I feel like we’re more comfortable, better prepared. I believe our guys had a great mentality after this week’s practice going into the game last night and played with great purpose and intent, and I expect to try to do that again against a really good Iowa team tomorrow.

Q. Todd, looking at the Iowa matchup, you guys are one of the faster-paced teams. Iowa is the exact opposite. What kind of challenge does that present for you guys?

TODD GOLDEN: Well, I mean, a lot of teams want to dictate tempo when you play, and for us, I think we’ve got to make sure that we just focus on the things we can control. Defensively they’re going to take their time and try to find matchups they like and play with a ball screen. We’ve just got to make them miss and make sure they don’t get a second chance.

That was an issue for Clemson last night. They got some first-shot missed but they allowed Iowa to get back about 45 percent of their misses or something like that, which is a really bad formula against a team like that.

Then on the offensive end, we’re at our best when we’re playing with pace. They want to slow the game down; we want to play fast. We have to make sure we do what we can to impose our will and not allow them to slow us down. We’ve got to be able to win no matter what the pace looks like.

Q. You mentioned kind of the ups and downs and obviously you guys didn’t have the start to the season that you wanted. When did you feel like things were starting to click for you all to maybe get to this point?

TODD GOLDEN: Yeah, you know, in December really, once we got through the UConn game that we lost and got to 5-4, I think we had a little bit of a break after that for finals and everything. Our schedule softened up a little bit and we started having some success from a winning perspective, and guys started having a little more individual success.

For me when I thought we really started playing well was when we played Tennessee at home in conference play, which was I think our third league game or maybe our fourth. Boogie had a breakout game, we were able to get out in front of them and we won by 24 and played really well in all three phases, offensively, defensively and on the glass.

That’s when we kind of hit our stride. I feel like we’ve been playing pretty dang well and consistent since then with the exception of the Auburn home game and Vandy last week in Nashville. But once Xaivian and Boog settled in and Condo got back to being the hardest playing guy on the floor, that’s what we started playing our best basketball.

Q. How were you and the rest of the team able to feed off the energy from the crowd last night? Obviously being in Tampa, a lot of Gators fans made the trip. How did that impact you and the team?

TODD GOLDEN: Yeah, we’re incredibly grateful for the support. It started at our hotel coming down to get on the bus for the game. We had a great Gator walk and just awesome how many people were there to support us, and then coming in here last night and having a majority of the Gators fans is just a great feeling, and something that I know all of our players appreciate and our coaching staff, as well.

You know, it’s a great advantage of finishing where we did and being able to stay close to home and playing in Tampa and something that we definitely don’t take lightly.

Q. How do you approach the next game coming off such a big win like that? How do you balance staying grounded but also using it as momentum?

TODD GOLDEN: Well, I want us to be confident and continue to play with the same mentality we had last night. Obviously Iowa is going to provide a much different challenge. They’re very well-coached as well, and obviously they have one of the best point guards in America, and they do a great job playing together.

This is going to be a game where in my estimation defensively for us we’ve got to be on our concepts and tendencies. They run a lot of ball screens. They don’t reinvent the wheel offensively. They try to find matchups they want and exploit those. Offensively as always for us we have to do a great job taking care of the basketball. We’re at our best when we value the basketball and get shots on the rim.

One thing that we have and will continue to talk about with our team for tomorrow night is this is going to be a very physical game. Iowa, they’re smart, they play hard, they play physical, and I think we have to be ready to run to the fight if we want to have success tomorrow.

Q. You yourself came from a mid-major and took over a D-I program, kind of the same thing that Ben did this year. What can you say about the job that you feel like he’s done this year?

TODD GOLDEN: He’s obviously done a fantastic job, to be able to make the Tournament in your first year at your spot is really impressive. I know he is probably very comfortable with all the continuity and players that they brought from Drake. That was a big kind of starting advantage for him, and they play like a team that knows each other and has been with each other for a long time.

Yeah, he’s done an exemplary job, and he’s a very good coach.

Q. What are the challenges that Bennett Stirtz presents to a defense?

TODD GOLDEN: He’s just a great ball screen point guard. We have a couple of them in our league. I think of Labaron Philon as a guy that is really hard to guard, Darius Acuff. They’re different types of players in terms of what makes them who they are, but all three of those guys are kind of ball-dominant guards that like to play out of the pick-and-roll.

We’ve had some experience guarding those guys this year. I think this matchup tomorrow we can use some of the things we learned in those games to game plan for Stirtz. He’s a little different obviously. He’s a bigger guard, very good passer out of his right hand, very good shooter out of his left hand off the bounce. I feel like for us to be successful, we’ve got to use our quickness tomorrow to bother him, to get in his hip and not leave his side, and we’ve got to wear him down. That doesn’t mean solely on his offensive side of the floor, guarding him in ball screens but also when he’s guarding, we can’t allow him to rest on the defensive end.

It’s one of the things that I think should show up for us tomorrow, playing multiple ball handlers. He’s not going to be able to just sit there on a guy that is not in action. He is going to have to be guarding ball screens. He’s going to have to be involved in those things. So over the course of 40 minutes, my hope is that’ll wear him down a little bit.

Q. How did having that extra day to prepare and get used to the arena impact that performance?

TODD GOLDEN: Yeah, it’s always great, you get 40 minutes the day before and then 20 minutes the morning of. We took a lot of shots in that hour of time.

Again, our guys, they were ready to play, and I thought their mentality was really good and having that extra time definitely helped us prepare to be comfortable coming into the first round last night.

Q. Coach McCollum has found a lot of success at the D-II level going back to back. With your guys’ pursuit in trying to go back-to-back, what is it like facing a coach that has been in the shoes that you’re now trying to achieve with as well at the Division I level?

TODD GOLDEN: Yeah, I don’t know, to be honest. I haven’t thought about that too much. I would know that they’re going to be very well prepared and it’s going to be a big challenge tomorrow, and obviously he’s very comfortable and had a lot of success. Always has his team ready to play.

But in terms of our pursuit and Coach Ben’s success, I’m not sure. I might have to think about that a little bit more to give you a great answer.