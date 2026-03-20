WATCH: Todd Golden previews NCAA Tournament, Florida vs. Prairie View A&M

TAMPA, Fla. — UF coach Todd Golden and the No. 1 seed Florida Gators face 16-seed Prairie View A&M on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tip is at 9:25 p.m. on TNT.

Golden met with the media to preview the Big Dance, facing the Panthers, trying to win back-to-back titles and more. Here’s everything he said below and video from his presser above.

Todd Golden Q&A

Q. You’ve been good in the past at getting them to flush what happened in the past that was negative. Tell us how you’ve done that and worked on that this week, or has it just been the same ol’ same ol’?

TODD GOLDEN: Well, we had a really good week of practice. I think when you have a bad game like we did last Saturday, you’ve got to use it as a learning experience and try to find ways to improve, and I think we did that. I think we highlighted some areas that we haven’t been very good over the last week and addressed that this week in practice and competed really well.

My hope is that we’ll be able to address those areas and play better this weekend.

Q. Todd, you guys were able to get away from everybody last year in Raleigh and out on the West Coast and then more obviously attention in San Antonio. But playing in Florida, an hour and a half from home, the cameras in the locker room, all that stuff is different. How do you handle that and how have you seen them embrace being able to stay close to home?

TODD GOLDEN: Yeah, I think anytime you have the opportunity to play at home in the NCAA Tournament, it’s a huge advantage. There might be a few more distractions, but I don’t think that’s anything that our team can’t handle. We’re just really excited to be able to play in our home state and play in front of a lot of Gators tomorrow night and hopefully do what we need to do to take care of business to do it again on Sunday.

We’d much rather play in a place like Tampa than get on a plane and have to play somewhere else.

Q. It’s amazing to think that Alex and Tommy, this is going to be their third NCAA Tournament, going all the way back to when they were freshmen. Just the value of that experience and how you challenge them to kind of lead as you go forward here.

TODD GOLDEN: Yeah, obviously they’re great players. They’re great people. They’re great leaders for our program.

I think they’ve been able to experience March in many different ways. Obviously disappointing our first year in the tournament, losing a really tight game against Colorado. And then obviously last year running the table and cutting down the nets.

They’ve experienced a wide range of experiences and emotions in the tournament. And I feel like they’ve done a really good job of kind of leading our guys over these last couple days, especially the guys that weren’t in our program last year and the guys that didn’t play a big role on our team, in terms of getting them prepared to compete in March.

Q. Watching Prairie View last night, what did you see from them that you found interesting?

TODD GOLDEN: They have a really good team. I think obviously Coach [Smith] does a great job. He’s been there for a long time. They’re always going to be gritty. They’re going to be tough. They have a unique style defensively where they get after you and try to turn you over, and they’re old. They’re mature, they’re old, they play six seniors. A couple of those guys are grad school guys.

We don’t anticipate them being afraid of the moment or being scared coming into the game. We think they’re going to be ready to compete, and looking forward to the opportunity for this game tomorrow night.

We have a great level of respect for them and for their ability to beat Lehigh in a quick turnaround coming down here, and we have to be ready to play and do a really good job tomorrow night.

Q. I remember in Indianapolis you talked about how quickly this can end, and you saw it against Colorado. How do you guard against guys maybe being comfortable after last year, kind of expecting we’re going to move on because we’re Florida?

TODD GOLDEN: We talk about it a lot, and I’ll be really disappointed if our guys have any sort of comfort going into this tournament. I want our guys to be confident and go out there and compete the right way, but this is not the time of year to be comfortable or to get here and just expect things to go our way.

Talking about the SEC tournament, I think that was a good reminder of that, and again, a great opportunity for us to learn from some mistakes that we made last week.

I believe our guys will be ready to go for this event.

Q. Adjusting to another new arena, a bigger arena, you went through that in Nashville. How do you account for that in terms of the shootaround coming up and how do you think you’ll respond to that?

TODD GOLDEN: Yeah, we’re just going to get a lot of shots today. We had a good practice off-site this morning, so we’re not going to spend much time on anything too technical out here today. We’ve got 40 minutes, we’re going to get a lot of shots up, and hopefully our guys get comfortable. We get 20 minutes tomorrow at a decent time, so we’ll use that, as well.

And it’s not like Prairie View gets any more time than we do. So it’s going to be a mutually equal opportunity that way, and it is what it is. There’s a lot of conversation around the NCAA Tournament with inflated basketballs or tough shooting environments, but it’s also part of why we build our team the way we do. And we don’t want to have to be reliant on hot shooting to win games.

We want to be a team that defends and rebounds really well and values the basketball and allows that to raise our floor.

Q. Does it ever seem a little bit surreal to you that you were an assistant at Columbia and then working for Bruce, and in just seven years you’ve already won a National Championship and you’ve got a program that is well on the way to being considered one of the truly elite programs in the country?

TODD GOLDEN: You know, I’m definitely really proud of it. I’m proud of the journey that we’ve had in going from Columbia to Auburn to San Francisco, and just incredibly fortunate that four years ago I got the opportunity to become the head coach here.

I’m surrounded by great people in our administration and on campus, and I feel like we have turned into one of the better programs in America and trying to be consistent that way and compete really well every night.

We’re going to keep doing this as long as we can, and I think as long as we continue to recruit the right guys in our program and have a really strong staff, we’ll be able to do it. But it is — it’s surreal. I think it’s awesome. But we worked really hard to get here, and we’re going to do everything we can to continue operating at this level.

Q. Coach Hartman the last three years and his development, obviously best front court in America doesn’t happen overnight, and the work he’s put in in terms of that and how he’s developed the guys.

TODD GOLDEN: Yeah, Carlin is one of the best coaches in America, especially his ability to work with guys on the floor. But his secret sauce is his ability to have real relationships with our guys.

I think a lot of people are good technically on the floor, and he’s one of the best that way in the way he works with our bigs.

But the reason why our guys play so hard for us, specifically why they enjoy working with Carlin so much is because they know he cares about them. He’s constantly there as a role model, someone that they can bounce things off of, and he’s just a great relationship guy. He means a lot to our program. He’s one of our biggest strengths.

We’ve also done a good job recruiting really talented front court players that make him a better big man coach, also. It’s mutually beneficial. But we’re really lucky to have him, and he’s a guy that, as I said, is one of the better coaches in America.