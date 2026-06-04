Top catcher transfer Jon Embury commits to Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year is coming to Florida. Former FGCU catcher Jon Embury, one of the top players in the transfer portal, has committed to the Gators after visiting UF this week.

He’s the No. 16 transfer in the Baseball America rankings.

Embury, who will be junior next season, fills one of the team’s biggest needs at catcher, where Florida lost seniors Karson Bowen and Cole Stanford. The Gators only return one player at the position in AJ Malzone, who appeared in one game this year.

Embury was one of five finalists for the Buster Posey Award, given annually to the top collegiate catcher in the nation. He ranks No. 21 nationally in hits per game (1.54) and led the ASUN in home runs per game (0.33), which ranks 63rd in the country.

Embury also led the conference in runs batted in (60), RBIs per game (1.15) and total bases (144). He ranked second in the ASUN in home runs (17) and slugging percentage (.655). Embury is in the top 75 nationally in all the aforementioned categories.

Embury also was first among all ASUN catchers in hits (80), batting average (.364) and runs per game (1.0). His 20 runners caught stealing led the league by seven and his 12 runners caught stealing in conference play also led the ASUN.

Embury led FGCU in 126 total bases (126), extra-base hits (27) and on-base percentage (.429) while adding while adding 52 runs scored, 20 walks, 13 doubles and 2-for-2 in stolen bases. He also led the team with 402 putouts, including a season-high 18 vs. North Dakota State.

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