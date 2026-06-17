Top transfer pitcher, All-American Trey Morris, commits to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators have landed another top transfer, and this time is a left-handed arm. Oregon State LHP Trey Morris, a Freshman All-American, committed to UF on Tuesday.

Morris, who entered the portal Monday, is the third portal commitment for Florida. He joins a pair of top 30 transfers in FGCU catcher Jon Embury (No. 20 nationally) and Jacksonville State RHP Maddox McDougall (No. 28), according to the Baseball America rankings.

The Gators’ link to Morris is new pitching coach Rich Dorman, who was officially hired Monday after seven seasons at Oregon State (2020-26). Dorman developed 10 All-Americans during his time at OSU, including Morris and two other pitchers this season.

Morris was named a First-Team Freshman All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game. He leads the nation with a 0.83 WHIP, ranks second nationally in earned run average (1.98) and third in hits allowed per nine innings (5.19).

Morris finished with a 7-0 record, making eight starts in 16 appearances. He had 67 strikeouts to 15 walks in 59.0 innings pitched and held opponents to a .166 batting average. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound lefty will be included in the new Baseball America transfer rankings on Wednesday.

Morris filled multiple roles as a freshman at Oregon State this year. He opened the season as a midweek starter and occasional reliever for the Beavers, but after Dax Whitney’s season-ending Tommy John surgery, Morris became the third starter in OSU’s pitching rotation.

His last six appearances came as starts, from April 22 to May 31, and the lefty held opponents to 20 hits and nine walks while striking out 37 in 32.2 innings. He posted a 1.38 ERA and went 5-0 over that stretch, including a big victory over Washington State in the Eugene Regional.

Morris equaled a season-high with nine strikeouts in a season-long 6.2 innings, holding the Cougars to six hits and a run for the 10-1 win on May 31. He also had nine strikeouts at Long Beach State on May 10, scattering three hits and two earned runs in six innings for the 8-4 win.

The left-hander’s arsenal features a four-seam fastball, kick changeup, slider and curveball. He throws a low-90s heater with massive carry and a mid-80s changeup that drew a 61.3% miss rate in the regular season, according to Baseball America’s Jacob Rudner.

“He’s a quiet assassin,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said of Morris. “He goes about his work. He’s coming off the field pretty fiery each inning, but he’s got good ride. I think his mentality adds even more to his stuff as well.”