Top transfer Brody Trosclair commits to Tennessee over Florida, others

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After visiting five SEC programs this past week, former Northwestern State left-hander Brody Trosclair has decided on a school. Trosclair committed to Tennessee on Monday, he announced on Instagram.

Trosclair visited the Volunteers on Sunday and also took trips to Auburn, Arkansas, Florida and LSU. He is the nation’s No. 5 overall transfer in the Baseball America rankings. With Trosclair off the board, the Gators will now turn their attention to other left-handed pitchers, which is their top priority in the transfer portal this offseason.

Trosclair won Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and was named the All-Conference First Team pitcher. He posted a 5-1 record with a 1.89 ERA in 38.0 innings pitched. Trosclair threw 55 strikeouts against 11 walks with 32 hits and 13 runs allowed. He made four starts and 10 appearances before a season-ending elbow injury in early April.

Trosclair’s 55 strikeouts left him two shy of finishing in the top 10 in the league despite not pitching in the final five weeks of the season. He struck out a career-best 12 in six innings against New Orleans on March 20 and finished his season with wins against UT Arlington, UIW, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Nicholls and UTRGV.

The Florida Gators are losing three left-handed arms in Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, McCall Biemiller and Rivers Kurland. UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan said landing more lefties would be the team’s biggest need from the portal.

“We gotta get better,” O’Sullivan said. “Certain areas we gotta get better at. Obviously, the lineups that we faced in the regional here were not great matchups for us, because we are a little bit short-handed, left-handed pitching-wise. We have to go into the portal and get some left-handed arms.”

The Gators have landed one portal player so far in FGCU catcher Jon Embury, the nation’s No. 16 transfer in the Baseball America rankings. Embury won Atlantic Sun Conference Player of the Year and was one of five finalists for the Buster Posey Award.

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