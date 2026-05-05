Four-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson commits to Florida

The Florida Gators’ recruiting momentum from April hasn’t slowed down in May. Roanoke (Va.) North Cross 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson is the latest comitment for UF. The Top 100 prospect chose the Gators over finalists Clemson, Vanderbilt, and Virginia Tech. With this addition, the Orange and Blue are stacking an impressive offensive line class in the 2027 cycle. Hutcheson is the third comitment for UF in the trenches, joining 5-star lineman Maxwell Hiller and 4-star interior lineman Peyton Miller.

Florida began trending earlier this spring

Florida offensive line coach Phil Trautwein offered Elijah Hutcheson last December shortly after taking the UF job. The two had a prior connection from Trautwein’s time at Penn State, and it carried over to The Swamp. However, the Gators didn’t host Hutcheson until earlier this spring, when he spent a few days in Gainesville in April. It was then that the ball started rolling in UF’s favor.

“I feel like Florida is a school where I can see myself growing into the person I want to be, religiously and in the real world,” Elijah Hutcheson told Gators Online. “They have great people inside their program, but they also have great people in their Gator Made program. Hearing all the things that Gator Made does for the players, that might have been the first thing I’ve heard from a school that made me tear up. They really care about making you more than just a football player and want you to be set with your goals.”

Hutcheson also believes Coach Trautwein can develop him into the player he envisions himself becoming on the field.

“He fully understands how the game of football is run and works,” he said of the Gators assistant. “I sat in the o-line meetings, and he brought up how he gives his guys tests. He runs his meetings like a classroom, and I think it helps you learn. He’s going to make sure you understand what’s happening all over the field, and not just in the box or your position itself. He attacks things a lot more than what I’ve seen coaches go over.”

Elijah Hutcheson is comitment No. 11 for the Florida Gators

With the addition of 4-star offensive tackle Elijah Hutcheson, UF now sits with 11 commitments in the 2027 class. Hutcheson joins Coatesville (Pa.) 5-star offensive lineman Maxwell Hiller, Cottondale (Fla.) 4-star athlete Tramond Collins, Anna (Texas) 4-star offensive lineman Peyton Miller, Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside 4-star cornerback Aamuary Fountain, Sarasota (Fla.) Cardinal Mooney 4-star quarterback Davin Davidson, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage 4-star cornerback Amare Nugent, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard 4-star wide receiver Anthony Jennings, Centerburg (Ohio) 3-star tight end Jackson Ballinger, Princeton (N.J.) Hun School 3-star tight end Tommy Douglas, and Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day 3-star defensive lineman De’Voun Kendrick on the commitment list.

Elijah Hutcheson is the No. 91 overall prospect and No. 7 offensive tackle in the 2027 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all major recruiting media companies. However, Rivals standalone rankings have Hutcheson higher. Rivals ranks him as the No. 77 overall prospect and the No. 6 offensive tackle.