Townsen Thomas named freshman All-American
Townsen Thomas was one of the top performers for the nationally ranked Florida Gators in 2026 despite being a freshman. Thursday, she was honored for her play.
D1Softball has named Thomas a Freshman All-American.
Thomas, a native of Humble, Texas, batted .374 with six home runs, 12 doubles and 50 RBI this season for UF, which reached the NCAA Super Regionals. She had an on-base percentage of .420 and a slugging percentage of .535. All told, Thomas produced 74 hits, which was fourth best on the team.
In 198 at-bats, she struck out only 13 times.
Thomas, a left fielder, played in 64 games and started every one of them. She recorded a .982 fielding percentage.
Here is the full list of Thomas’ 2026 accolades:
- D1 Softball Freshman All-American First Team
- 2026 NFCA All-Gulf Region First Team (Outfield)
- 2026 All-SEC First Team
- 2026 SEC All-Tournament Team
- SEC Freshman of the Week (March 17, 2026; April 22, 2026)
- 2025 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
This is the complete D1 Softball Freshman All-American team …
First Team
|POSITION
|PLAYER
|P
|Vic Moten
|Alabama
|P
|Bree Carrico
|Virginia Tech
|P
|Marina Mason
|Northwestern
|P
|Makenna Moore
|Jacksonville State
|C
|Kendall Wells
|Oklahoma
|1B
|Morgen Talley
|NC State
|2B
|Anna Moore
|Purdue
|3B
|Allison Oneacre
|Penn State
|SS
|Aleena Garcia
|UCLA
|OF
|Kai Minor
|Oklahoma
|OF
|Townsen Thomas
|Florida
|OF
|Madi George
|Ole Miss
|P/UT
|Alexis Jensen
|Nebraska
|UT
|Kinzey Woody
|Wichita State
|UT
|Ella Boyer
|Kansas
|UT
|Brinli Bain
|Arkansas
|UT
|Bri Alejandre
|UCLA
|UT
|Hannah Wells
|Texas