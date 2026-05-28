Townsen Thomas named freshman All-American

Townsen Thomas was one of the top performers for the nationally ranked Florida Gators in 2026 despite being a freshman. Thursday, she was honored for her play.

D1Softball has named Thomas a Freshman All-American.

Thomas, a native of Humble, Texas, batted .374 with six home runs, 12 doubles and 50 RBI this season for UF, which reached the NCAA Super Regionals. She had an on-base percentage of .420 and a slugging percentage of .535. All told, Thomas produced 74 hits, which was fourth best on the team.

In 198 at-bats, she struck out only 13 times.

Thomas, a left fielder, played in 64 games and started every one of them. She recorded a .982 fielding percentage.

Here is the full list of Thomas’ 2026 accolades:

D1 Softball Freshman All-American First Team

2026 NFCA All-Gulf Region First Team (Outfield)

2026 All-SEC First Team

2026 SEC All-Tournament Team

SEC Freshman of the Week (March 17, 2026; April 22, 2026)

2025 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

This is the complete D1 Softball Freshman All-American team …

First Team