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Townsen Thomas named freshman All-American

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr17 hours agoNiebuhrOn3

Townsen Thomas was one of the top performers for the nationally ranked Florida Gators in 2026 despite being a freshman. Thursday, she was honored for her play.

D1Softball has named Thomas a Freshman All-American.

Thomas, a native of Humble, Texas, batted .374 with six home runs, 12 doubles and 50 RBI this season for UF, which reached the NCAA Super Regionals. She had an on-base percentage of .420 and a slugging percentage of .535. All told, Thomas produced 74 hits, which was fourth best on the team.

In 198 at-bats, she struck out only 13 times.

Thomas, a left fielder, played in 64 games and started every one of them. She recorded a .982 fielding percentage.

Here is the full list of Thomas’ 2026 accolades:

  • D1 Softball Freshman All-American First Team
  • 2026 NFCA All-Gulf Region First Team (Outfield)
  • 2026 All-SEC First Team
  • 2026 SEC All-Tournament Team
  • SEC Freshman of the Week (March 17, 2026; April 22, 2026)
  • 2025 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll

This is the complete D1 Softball Freshman All-American team …

First Team

POSITIONPLAYER
PVic MotenAlabama
PBree CarricoVirginia Tech
PMarina MasonNorthwestern
PMakenna Moore Jacksonville State
CKendall WellsOklahoma
1BMorgen TalleyNC State
2BAnna MoorePurdue
3BAllison OneacrePenn State
SSAleena GarciaUCLA
OFKai MinorOklahoma
OFTownsen ThomasFlorida
OFMadi GeorgeOle Miss
P/UTAlexis JensenNebraska
UTKinzey WoodyWichita State
UTElla BoyerKansas
UTBrinli BainArkansas
UTBri AlejandreUCLA
UTHannah WellsTexas