Tracking the NFL Gators: How former Florida stars fared in Week 18

Week 18 wrapped up the NFL regular season with a mixed bag for former Florida Gators across the league. While it wasn’t a massive offensive week overall, several defenders closed the year strong and a few Gators took on expanded roles as teams pushed for playoff positioning or evaluated young talent.

Chicago safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Dallas linebacker Shemar James were among the most active defenders, while Gervon Dexter Sr. and T.J. Slaton Jr. both finished the season with sacks in meaningful moments. Kyle Pitts remained a steady presence for Atlanta, and multiple young Gators logged valuable snaps as the regular season came to a close.

Here’s a full look at how former Gators fared in Week 18.

Arizona Cardinals (ARI 20–37 LAR)

Zachary Carter – DT – 4 years (2 TOT, 1 Solo)

Atlanta Falcons (ATL 19–17 NO)

Kyle Pitts – TE – 5 years (6 Receptions, 58 Yards)

Kyle Trask* – QB – 4 years (Practice Squad)

C.J. Henderson – CB – 6 years (7 TOT, 3 Solo, 2 PBU)

Baltimore Ravens (BAL 24–26 PIT)

Taven Bryan – DT – 8 years (Reserve/Injured)

Buffalo Bills (BUF 35–8 NYJ)

O’Cyrus Torrence – G – 3 years

Carolina Panthers (CAR 14–16 TB)

Montrell Johnson* – RB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

Cam Jackson – DT – Rookie (1 TOT)

Chicago Bears (CHI 16–19 DET)

C.J. Gardner-Johnson – S – 7 years (6 TOT, 5 Solo)

Gervon Dexter Sr. – DL – 3 years (3 TOT, 2 Solo, 1 Sack)

Cincinnati Bengals (CIN 18–20 CLE)

Evan McPherson – K – 5 years (0/2 XP)

Marco Wilson – CB – 5 years (Reserve/Injured)

T.J. Slaton Jr. – DL – 5 years (5 TOT, 2 Solo, 1 Sack)

Cleveland Browns (CLE 20–18 CIN)

Kingsley Eguakun – C – 1 year

Dallas Cowboys (DAL 17–34 NYG)

Dante Fowler Jr. – DE – 11 years

Malik Davis – RB – 3 years

Trikweze Bridges – CB – Rookie (5 TOT, 2 Solo)

Shemar James – LB – Rookie (13 TOT, 3 Solo, 0.5 Sack)

Denver Broncos (DEN 19–3 LAC)

Jeremy Crawshaw – P – Rookie (6 Punts, 287 Yards, 47.8 AVG, 1 IN20, Long of 54)

Detroit Lions (DET 19–16 CHI)

Alex Anzalone – LB – 9 years

Green Bay Packers (GB 3–16 MIN)

Brenton Cox Jr. – DL – 3 years (2 TOT, 1 Sack, 3 QB Hits)

Houston Texans (HOU 38–30 IND)

Tommy Townsend – P – 6 years (3 Punts, 121 Yards, 40.3 AVG, 2 IN20)

Graham Mertz – QB – Rookie

Trent Brown – OT – 11 years

Indianapolis Colts (IND 30–38 HOU)

Anthony Richardson Sr. – QB – 3 years (Reserve/Injured)

Jacksonville Jaguars (JAX 41–7 TEN)

Ventrell Miller – LB – 3 years (3 TOT, 2 Solo)

Kansas City Chiefs (KC 12–14 LV)

Dameon Pierce – RB – 4 years (4 Carries, 10 Yards)

Jawaan Taylor – OT – 7 years (Reserve/Injured)

Las Vegas Raiders (LV 14–12 KC)

Stone Forsythe – OL – 5 years

Justin Shorter* – WR – 3 years (Practice Squad)

Los Angeles Chargers (LAC 3–19 DEN)

Marcus Maye – S – 9 years (5 TOT, 1 Solo)

Los Angeles Rams (LAR 37–20 ARI)

DJ Humphries – OL – 11 years

Miami Dolphins (MIA 10–38 NE)

Jason Marshall Jr. – CB – Rookie (1 TOT)

Minnesota Vikings (MIN 16–3 GB)

Jonathan Greenard – OLB – 6 years (Reserve/Injured)

New Orleans Saints (NO 17–19 ATL)

Jonathan Bullard – DE – 10 years (1 TOT)

Philadelphia Eagles (PHI 17–24 WAS)

Fred Johnson – OT – 7 years

Pittsburgh Steelers (PIT 26–24 BAL)

Jeremiah Moon – LB – 3 years

David Sharpe* – OT – 6 years (Practice Squad)

San Francisco 49ers (SAN 3–13 SEA)

Ricky Pearsall – WR – 1 year (Reserve/Injured)

Demarcus Robinson – WR – 10 years (3 Receptions, 24 Yards)

Eddy Piñeiro – K – 5 years (1/1 FG, Long of 48)

Seattle Seahawks (SEA 13–3 SAN)

Ja’Markis Weston* – LB – Rookie (Practice Squad)

Tennessee Titans (TEN 7–41 JAX)

Van Jefferson – WR – 6 years

Chimere Dike – WR – Rookie (3 Receptions, 27 Yards, 1 PR, 20 Yards, 1 KR, 9 Yards)

Kaiir Elam – CB – 4 years

Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson – OT – Rookie

