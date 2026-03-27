Tramell Jones Jr., Aaron Philo on their relationship, QB competition: WATCH

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s quarterback competition is the top position battle for the team this spring. The top candidates for the starting job, redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr. and redshirt sophomore Aaron Philo, met with the UF media for the first time this week.

Jones and Philo discussed the QB race, their relationship with each other, what it will take to win the job, Florida’s new offense with coordinator Buster Faulkner and more. Check out videos from their press conferences below as well as some of their comments at the podium.

RELATED: Jon Sumrall, Tramell Jones Jr. & Aaron Philo talk Florida QB battle

Tramell Jones Jr. interview

RELATED: Healthy and faster, Tramell Jones Jr. chasing QB1

Aaron Philo interview

RELATED: Aaron Philo has hate for Georgia, strong bond with Buster Faulkner

Jones, Philo on the QB battle, Buster Faulkner

On the quarterback competition:

TRAMELL JONES JR.: “They always talk about us competing with each other, not against each other — and that’s what they emphasized when we first started, when they first said it was going to be a quarterback competition. Always support each other, being positive, really pushing each other. That’s going to get us better at the end of day, for whoever goes out there. It’s not, just not me and Philo, just the whole quarterback room also.”

AARON PHILO: “I’m a firm believer in competition makes everybody better. So, when you’re competing with somebody, competing with multiple people, you know, you’re gonna push yourself to be better than you would be if it was just given to you. So, I’m a firm believer in competition makes everybody better.”

On offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner:

TRAMELL JONES JR.: “It tailors to the kind of quarterback I am. I want to win from the pocket, but I can move when I need to be. I think that’s what he did. You see it with Haynes King. Haynes King was able to run, so he ran him. And he was able to pass, so he passed. I think when he’s able to tailor to the certain quarterback he has and the weapons he has around the quarterback. I think that’s what he does.”

AARON PHILO: “Man, he’s a fired up guy. I mean, he wants to win like we all do, and you have to have that in today’s college football. You have to have the fire and the passion. We want to win. And you know, he gets the ball in playmaker’s hands and this offense is extremely explosive when the chains are moving and things are going the right way.”

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!