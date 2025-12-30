Tramell Jones Jr. re-signs with Florida for the 2026 season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. has re-signed for the 2026 season. Jones Jr. has signed a new NIL deal with Florida Victorious.

Jones Jr. earned a redshirt this year after appearing in two games as a true freshman. He threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns, completing 21 of 35 attempts.

Jones Jr. made his collegiate debut in the second half of the season opener against Long Island. He threw for 131 yards and two touchdowns on 12 of 18 passing.

He made his second appearance in the Kentucky game after starting QB DJ Lagway was benched. Jones Jr. played the entire second half, going 9-of-17 for 60 yards.

