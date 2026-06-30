Transfer infielder Caden Davidson commits to Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — On the final day of the baseball portal being open, the Florida Gators landed their seventh transfer in the 2027 class and the third infielder. JUCO transfer Caden Davidson announced his commitment to UF on social media Tuesday.

Davidson batted .500 as a freshman with 110 RBI in 58 games played, an average of 1.9 per game, at Gaston College last season. He hit 23 home runs against 28 strikeouts and earned 2026 NJCAA First Team All-America honors.

Davidson finished the season with 98 runs scored, 93 hits, 18 doubles and two triples with 46 walks in 186 at bats. Defensively, he posted a .992 fielding percentage with 360 putouts, 30 assists and just three errors in 393 total chances.

Davidson joins a half dozen transfers for UF, including four in the top 100 of the Baseball America rankings. Florida has also landed FGCU catcher Jon Embury, Jacksonville State RHP Maddox McDougall, Oregon State pitchers Trey Morris and Zach Edwards, Utah Tech second baseman Kyle McDaniel and FAU infielder John Martinez, a former Gator.

“We gotta get better,” UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan said of his team’s portal needs. “Certain areas we gotta get better at. Obviously, the lineups that we faced in the regional here were not great matchups for us, because we are a little bit short-handed, left-handed pitching-wise. We have to go into the portal and get some left-handed arms.

“Obviously we need to sign a catcher and just get some middle of the order bats. The pitching is really important. And we gotta look at it, we have to figure out how many spots we actually have, we gotta figure out who on our roster is going into the portal. I mean, a lot goes into this.”

The Gators have lost a total of 10 outgoing transfers to the portal, most notably starting second baseman Cade Kurland, who signed with LSU. Seven of Florida’s 10 transfers have been pitchers, including former Sunday starter Cooper Walls, who signed with Georgia. Infielder Kolt Myers and outfielder Blake Brookins have also left UF.

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.