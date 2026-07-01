Transfer outfielder Drew Dickerson commits to Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators landed their second transfer in as many days Wednesday, the eighth overall in the 2027 class and the first outfielder. Oklahoma’s Drew Dickerson announced his commitment to UF on social media.

Dickerson won the national title with the Sooners last season and made 22 starts, mostly as a designated hitter. He slashed .281/.387/.506 with four home runs, four doubles, two triples, 25 hits, 21 RBI, 20 runs scored and a .893 OPS in 35 games.

Davidson joins seven transfers for UF, including four in the top 100 of the Baseball America rankings. Florida has also landed FGCU catcher Jon Embury, Jacksonville State RHP Maddox McDougall, Oregon State pitchers Trey Morris and Zach Edwards, Utah Tech second baseman Kyle McDaniel, Gaston College infielder Caden Davidson and FAU infielder John Martinez, a former Gator.

“We gotta get better,” UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan said of his team’s portal needs. “Certain areas we gotta get better at. Obviously, the lineups that we faced in the regional here were not great matchups for us, because we are a little bit short-handed, left-handed pitching-wise. We have to go into the portal and get some left-handed arms.

“Obviously we need to sign a catcher and just get some middle of the order bats. The pitching is really important. And we gotta look at it, we have to figure out how many spots we actually have, we gotta figure out who on our roster is going into the portal. I mean, a lot goes into this.”

The Gators have lost a total of 10 outgoing transfers to the portal, most notably starting second baseman Cade Kurland, who signed with LSU. Seven of Florida’s 10 transfers have been pitchers, including former Sunday starter Cooper Walls, who signed with Georgia. Infielder Kolt Myers and outfielder Blake Brookins have also left UF.

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