Transfer Portal Breakdown: What UF did at defensive line and what it means

Transfer Portal Breakdown: What UF did at defensive line and what it meansby: Keith Niebuhr25 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppFlorida defensive lineman Brendan Bett (90) celebrates with the team after an interception in the last seconds during the second half an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 18, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]When assessing the biggest question marks on the Florida Gators’ defense entering spring practice, the discussion often begins up front.