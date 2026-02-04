Transfer Portal Breakdown: What UF did at tight end and what it means

Transfer Portal Breakdown: What UF did at tight end and what it meansby: Keith Niebuhr1 hour agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppOct 12, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Luke Harpring (15) is knocked out of bounds by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Power Echols (23) in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn ImagesThe Gators lost a lot in terms of experience at tight end in the transfer portal. But the hope is the room as a whole got better.