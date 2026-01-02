Transfer Portal primer: Knowing the basics

When the clock struck midnight and Thursday turned to Friday, it marked the dawn of yet another new era in college football. The NCAA scrapped the old system of two transfer portal windows in favor of a shortened and consolidated window. It runs Friday through Jan. 16 and should provide everyone with a frenzied two weeks.

To date, hundreds of college players, including more than two dozen with the Florida Gators, have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal. Friday, they can officially make that move, and start visiting other schools. Behind the scenes of course, conversations already have taken place between staffs and agents. But NCAA rules prohibit coaches from discussing transfer opportunities with players before they officially enter the portal.

During the previous offseason, former Gators coach Billy Napier and his staff brought in only seven new transfers. That number could triple this month under new coach Jon Sumrall because Florida is likely to be extremely active in the portal.

With numerous UF players departing and others exploring their options, the Gators are looking to fill needs at numerous position groups, most notably quarterback, offensive line, receiver, defensive line and defensive back. Meanwhile, Sumrall and Co. are working hard to retain star running back Jadan Baugh, who hasn’t announced plans to enter the portal, and EDGE Jayden Woods, who has.

Florida is expected to begin hosting multiple transfer targets on official visits this weekend and the names of those players will begin emerging Friday. There will be plenty of action over the next few weeks, so buckle up — and make sure you visit Gators Online often. Additionally, you can stay on top of the latest breaking news with the GatorsOnline email newsletter.

Old Portal windows: Winter—Dec. 9-28, 2024. Spring—April 16-25, 2025.

New Portal window: Jan. 2-16, 2025; Postseason Extension: Players participating in the National Championship get an extra five days (Jan. 20-24).

First day of class at UF: Jan. 12.

Late registration at UF: Jan. 12-16.

What happens when a player enters the transfer portal?

The Process: Entering the portal allows athletes to weigh outside opportunities. Upon entering the transfer portal, a player can be contacted by other schools. A player can opt to withdraw his name from the transfer portal at any time.

Scholarship Risk: Once a player enters the portal, his current school is legally permitted to cancel their scholarship, even if the player later withdraws his name from the portal and decides to return to the team.

Privacy & Accessibility: The portal database is private and restricted from public view. It organizes athletes by sport and includes vital stats such as contact info and graduate status.

Communication Control: Players can use a “Do Not Contact” flag. In these cases, coaches are unable to communicate with that player unless the player initiates communication first.

What players can enter the transfer portal?

All undergraduate athletes can transfer and play immediately as long as they meet specific academic requirements. There is no limit on the number of times an athlete can enter the transfer portal. Players must maintain academic eligibility at each college to take advantage of the rule.

