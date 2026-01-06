Transfer punter Alec Clark signs with Florida Gators

Alec Clark, a first-team American All-Conference punter in 2025 at Tulane, has signed with the Florida Gators.

Clark was the Green Wave’s starter this past season after two years at Marshall. As a redshirt sophomore in 2025, he punted 48 times with a long of 70 and an average of 46.5, which is tied for No. 11 nationally. Clark averaged 42.4 yards a kick in 2024 at Marshall with a long of 67, 17 punts inside the 20 and 11 punts of 50-plus yards.

Last October, Clark was named to the 2025 Ray Guy Award Watch List. That award goes to the FBS college punter of the year each season.

Clark is a native of Australia.

In Gainesville, he will reunite with first-year Gators coach Jon Sumrall, who also came from Tulane. And with the Wave, Clark was coached by Johnathan Galante, UF’s new special teams coach. In 2025, Galante was named a nominee for the 30th annual Broyles Award, which goes annually to college football’s top assistant. It’s named after Frank Broyles, once a UF assistant.

Galante just completed his first season with Tulane after three years at Marshall. Before that, he was a special teams analyst at Alabama (2019-2022) and special teams graduate assistant at Virginia Tech (2017-2018).

