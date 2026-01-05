Transfer receiver Bailey Stockton commits to Florida Gators

Georgia Tech transfer receiver Bailey Stockton will be a Florida Gator. Stockton, who just completed his redshirt sophomore season, has committed to Jon Sumrall’s program.

He had 21 catches for 233 yards last season. For his college career, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound Stockton has 38 receptions for 439 yards and one touchdown with a long catch of 33 yards. Additionally, he has returned 11 punts for 115 yards with a long of 28 yards.

Stockton has played in 26 college games.

At Georgia Tech, he played under new Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Meanwhile, he not only was teammates the past two seasons with Georgia Tech transfer quarterback Aaron Philo, but the two were high school teammates at Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian. Philo is a big Gators target and is expected to also land at UF.

Stockton won two state titles in high school. He caught 74 passes for 1,425 yards (19.3 avg.) and 22 touchdowns as a senior in 2022.

The Rivals Industry, a weighted average of the three major recruiting services, lists Bailey Stockton as a 3-star transfer and the No. 101 transfer receiver.

The NCAA Transfer portal runs from Jan. 2-16.

Bailey Stockton strengths and weaknesses

Bailey Stockton strengths: Speed and acceleration, agility, route running, reliability catching the ball, versatility, winning pedigree.

Stockton weaknesses: Size and strength, modest college production, yards after the catch.

