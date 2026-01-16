Transfer WR Jaylen Lloyd commits to Florida Gators

The Florida Gators have added a fourth receiver from the transfer portal as Jaylen Lloyd, most recently of Oklahoma State, has committed to UF. Lloyd has two seasons of eligibility.

He spent one season with the Cowboys after transferring from Nebraska. Lloyd played in just two games in 2025 and did not have any catches.

The 5-10, 180-pound Lloyd recorded 19 catches for 255 yards and three touchdowns in two seasons with the Cornhuskers. His best season came in 2024, when he finished with 13 receptions for 255 yards.

Lloyd is the No. 156 receiver and No. 1104 overall player in the On3 transfer portal rankings. Coming out of high school he was a 3-star recruit in Omaha, Neb.

The Gators previously added receivers Eric Singleton of Auburn, Georgia Tech transfer Bailey Stockton and Wake Forest transfer Micah Mays from the transfer portal.

Transfer portal background information

The NCAA Transfer Portal, which covers every NCAA sport at the Division I, II, and III levels, is a private database with names of student-athletes who wish to transfer. It is not accessible to the public.

The process of entering the portal is done through a school’s compliance office. Once a player provides written notification of an intent to transfer, the office enters the player’s name in the database, and everything is off and running. The compliance office has 48 hours to comply with the player’s request, and that request cannot be refused.

Once a player’s name shows up in the portal, other schools can contact the player. Players can change their minds at any point and withdraw from the portal. However, once a player enters the portal, the current scholarship no longer has to be honored. In other words, if a player enters the portal but decides to stay, the school is not obligated to provide a scholarship anymore.

The database is a normal database, sortable by a variety of topics, including (of course) sport and name. A player’s individual entry includes basic details such as contact info, whether the player was on scholarship, and whether the player is transferring as a graduate student.

A player can ask that a “do not contact” tag be placed on the report. In those instances, the players don’t want to be contacted by schools unless they’ve initiated the communication.

The window for FBS players to enter the portal opens Jan. 2 and closes on Jan. 16.