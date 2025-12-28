Trent McKnight expected to join Florida Gators coaching staff
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Jon Sumrall is set to make another addition to his offensive staff. UF plans to hire Georgia Tech assistant coach Trent McKnight as pass game coordinator and inside receivers coach, Gators Online has learned.
He served as the wide receivers coach for the Yellow Jackets from 2024-25. McKnight, a former safety at Samford, has worked with quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers during his coaching career.
In his first season at Georgia Tech, two receivers — Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr. — earned all-ACC recognition. The duo combined for 118 receptions, 1,456 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.
McKnight came to Georgia Tech from nearby Georgia State, where he spent two years as the offensive coordinator (2022-23) following five seasons as the Panthers’ wide receivers coach (2017-21).
McKnight coached at his alma mater, Samford, for five seasons, starting as tight ends/inside receivers coach (2012-13), followed by pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach (2014), and then run game coordinator and tight ends coach (2015-16).
McKnight began his collegiate coaching career as wide receivers coach at Georgia Military College (2011). He also served as a student assistant at Samford (2009-10), an assistant coach at Oak Mountain (Ala.) H.S. and a recruiting intern at Alabama (2007-08).
Sumrall has now completed his coaching staff with 15 assistant coaches hired, including both coordinators. Here is Sumrall’s staff:
Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner
Defensive coordinator Brad White
Quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock
Running backs coach Chris Foster
Wide receivers coach Marcus Davis
Inside receivers coach Trent McKnight
Tight ends coach Evan McKissack
Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein
Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman
Outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon
Inside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato
Safeties coach Chris Collins
Cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris
Nickels coach Da’one Wilkins
Special teams coordinator Jonathan Galante
The Trent McKnight file
PERSONAL
|Hometown
|Birmingham, Ala.
|Alma Mater
|Samford, 2010
|Family
|wife: Ashley; sons: Beau, Brooks and Baker
PLAYING EXPERIENCE
|2006-07
|Samford
|Safety
COACHING EXPERIENCE
|2007-08
|Alabama
|Recruiting intern
|2008
|Oak Mountain (Ala.) H.S.
|Assistant coach
|2009-10
|Samford
|Student assistant
|2011
|Georgia Military College
|Wide receivers
|2012-13
|Samford
|Tight ends/inside receivers
|2014
|Samford
|Pass game coordinator/wide receivers
|2015-16
|Samford
|Run game coordinator/tight ends
|2017-21
|Georgia State
|Wide receivers
|2022-23
|Georgia State
|Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
|2024-25
|Georgia Tech
|Wide receivers
|2026
|Florida
