Trent McKnight expected to join Florida Gators coaching staff

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Jon Sumrall is set to make another addition to his offensive staff. UF plans to hire Georgia Tech assistant coach Trent McKnight as pass game coordinator and inside receivers coach, Gators Online has learned.

He served as the wide receivers coach for the Yellow Jackets from 2024-25. McKnight, a former safety at Samford, has worked with quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers during his coaching career.

In his first season at Georgia Tech, two receivers — Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr. — earned all-ACC recognition. The duo combined for 118 receptions, 1,456 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

McKnight came to Georgia Tech from nearby Georgia State, where he spent two years as the offensive coordinator (2022-23) following five seasons as the Panthers’ wide receivers coach (2017-21).

McKnight coached at his alma mater, Samford, for five seasons, starting as tight ends/inside receivers coach (2012-13), followed by pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach (2014), and then run game coordinator and tight ends coach (2015-16).

McKnight began his collegiate coaching career as wide receivers coach at Georgia Military College (2011). He also served as a student assistant at Samford (2009-10), an assistant coach at Oak Mountain (Ala.) H.S. and a recruiting intern at Alabama (2007-08).

Sumrall has now completed his coaching staff with 15 assistant coaches hired, including both coordinators. Here is Sumrall’s staff:

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner

Defensive coordinator Brad White

Quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock

Running backs coach Chris Foster

Wide receivers coach Marcus Davis

Inside receivers coach Trent McKnight

Tight ends coach Evan McKissack

Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein

Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman

Outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon

Inside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato

Safeties coach Chris Collins

Cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris

Nickels coach Da’one Wilkins

Special teams coordinator Jonathan Galante

The Trent McKnight file

PERSONAL

Hometown Birmingham, Ala. Alma Mater Samford, 2010 Family wife: Ashley; sons: Beau, Brooks and Baker

PLAYING EXPERIENCE

2006-07 Samford Safety

COACHING EXPERIENCE

2007-08 Alabama Recruiting intern 2008 Oak Mountain (Ala.) H.S. Assistant coach 2009-10 Samford Student assistant 2011 Georgia Military College Wide receivers 2012-13 Samford Tight ends/inside receivers 2014 Samford Pass game coordinator/wide receivers 2015-16 Samford Run game coordinator/tight ends 2017-21 Georgia State Wide receivers 2022-23 Georgia State Offensive coordinator/quarterbacks 2024-25 Georgia Tech Wide receivers 2026 Florida

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!