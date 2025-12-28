Skip to main content
Florida
Trent McKnight expected to join Florida Gators coaching staff

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi16 hours agoZachAbolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Jon Sumrall is set to make another addition to his offensive staff. UF plans to hire Georgia Tech assistant coach Trent McKnight as pass game coordinator and inside receivers coach, Gators Online has learned.

He served as the wide receivers coach for the Yellow Jackets from 2024-25. McKnight, a former safety at Samford, has worked with quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers during his coaching career.

In his first season at Georgia Tech, two receivers — Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr. — earned all-ACC recognition. The duo combined for 118 receptions, 1,456 receiving yards, and six touchdowns.

McKnight came to Georgia Tech from nearby Georgia State, where he spent two years as the offensive coordinator (2022-23) following five seasons as the Panthers’ wide receivers coach (2017-21).

McKnight coached at his alma mater, Samford, for five seasons, starting as tight ends/inside receivers coach (2012-13), followed by pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach (2014), and then run game coordinator and tight ends coach (2015-16). 

McKnight began his collegiate coaching career as wide receivers coach at Georgia Military College (2011). He also served as a student assistant at Samford (2009-10), an assistant coach at Oak Mountain (Ala.) H.S. and a recruiting intern at Alabama (2007-08).

Sumrall has now completed his coaching staff with 15 assistant coaches hired, including both coordinators. Here is Sumrall’s staff:

Offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner
Defensive coordinator Brad White
Quarterbacks coach Joe Craddock
Running backs coach Chris Foster
Wide receivers coach Marcus Davis
Inside receivers coach Trent McKnight
Tight ends coach Evan McKissack
Offensive line coach Phil Trautwein
Defensive line coach Gerald Chatman
Outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon
Inside linebackers coach Greg Gasparato
Safeties coach Chris Collins
Cornerbacks coach Brandon Harris
Nickels coach Da’one Wilkins
Special teams coordinator Jonathan Galante

The Trent McKnight file

PERSONAL

HometownBirmingham, Ala.
Alma MaterSamford, 2010
 Familywife: Ashley; sons: Beau, Brooks and Baker

PLAYING EXPERIENCE

 2006-07SamfordSafety

COACHING EXPERIENCE

2007-08AlabamaRecruiting intern
2008Oak Mountain (Ala.) H.S.Assistant coach
2009-10SamfordStudent assistant
2011Georgia Military CollegeWide receivers
2012-13SamfordTight ends/inside receivers
2014SamfordPass game coordinator/wide receivers
2015-16SamfordRun game coordinator/tight ends
2017-21Georgia StateWide receivers
2022-23Georgia StateOffensive coordinator/quarterbacks
2024-25Georgia TechWide receivers
2026Florida

