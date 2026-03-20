Turnovers, tough lessons and a reset: Gators respond with intensity after SEC exit

Turnovers, tough lessons and a reset: Gators respond with intensity after SEC exitby: Keith Niebuhr52 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppMar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) and center Micah Handlogten (3) smile during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn ImagesThe Florida Gators have responded with urgency in practice this week, sharpening their focus ahead of Friday night’s opener, players said Thursday.