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Turnovers, tough lessons and a reset: Gators respond with intensity after SEC exit

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr52 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3
Trio
Mar 19, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Florida Gators forward Thomas Haugh (10) and center Micah Handlogten (3) smile during a press conference ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Florida Gators have responded with urgency in practice this week, sharpening their focus ahead of Friday night’s opener, players said Thursday.

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