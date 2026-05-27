TV times for three Florida football games announced
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The game times and television designations for three more football games on the Florida Gators‘ 2026 schedule were announced by the Southeastern Conference SEC on Wednesday.
The Gators open the season against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 5 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, with kickoff slated for 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network. It will be the first game for new UF coach Jon Sumrall and his staff.
Florida then hosts Campbell on Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. It will be the second-to-last non-conference game for UF until the regular season finale against in-state rival Florida State in Tallahassee.
The Gators open SEC play on Sept. 19 at Auburn and it’s a night game at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Sumrall is returning to his home state and facing a school that tried to hire him last year and his wife went to.
The remaining game window designations for the 2026 season will be announced on June 10 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. Previously, the Florida-FSU game on Friday, Nov. 27 was announced for a 3:30 p.m. start on ABC.
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Florida Gators announced TV times
Sept. 5 – Florida Atlantic – 7:45 p.m. – SEC Network
Sept. 12 – Campbell – 5:30 p.m. – SECN+
Sept. 19 – at Auburn – 7 p.m. – ESPN
Nov. 27 – at Florida State – 3:30 p.m. – ABC
UF’s 2026 football schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Sept. 5
|Florida Atlantic
|Gainesville, Florida
|Sept. 12
|Campbell
|Gainesville, Florida
|Sept. 19
|at Auburn
|Auburn, Alabama
|Sept. 26
|Ole Miss
|Gainesville, Florida
|Oct. 3
|at Missouri
|Columbia, Missouri
|Oct. 10
|South Carolina
|Gainesville, Florida
|Oct. 17
|at Texas
|Austin, Texas
|Oct. 24
|Bye
|Oct. 31
|Georgia
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Nov. 7
|Oklahoma
|Gainesville, Florida
|Nov. 14
|at Kentucky
|Lexington, Kentucky
|Nov. 21
|Vanderbilt
|Gainesville, Florida
|Nov. 27
|at Florida State
|Tallahassee, Florida
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