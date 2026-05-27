TV times for three Florida football games announced

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The game times and television designations for three more football games on the Florida Gators‘ 2026 schedule were announced by the Southeastern Conference SEC on Wednesday.

The Gators open the season against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 5 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, with kickoff slated for 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network. It will be the first game for new UF coach Jon Sumrall and his staff.

Florida then hosts Campbell on Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. It will be the second-to-last non-conference game for UF until the regular season finale against in-state rival Florida State in Tallahassee.

The Gators open SEC play on Sept. 19 at Auburn and it’s a night game at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Sumrall is returning to his home state and facing a school that tried to hire him last year and his wife went to.

The remaining game window designations for the 2026 season will be announced on June 10 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. Previously, the Florida-FSU game on Friday, Nov. 27 was announced for a 3:30 p.m. start on ABC.

Florida Gators announced TV times

Sept. 5 – Florida Atlantic – 7:45 p.m. – SEC Network

Sept. 12 – Campbell – 5:30 p.m. – SECN+

Sept. 19 – at Auburn – 7 p.m. – ESPN

Nov. 27 – at Florida State – 3:30 p.m. – ABC

Date Opponent Location Sept. 5 Florida Atlantic Gainesville, Florida Sept. 12 Campbell Gainesville, Florida Sept. 19 at Auburn Auburn, Alabama Sept. 26 Ole Miss Gainesville, Florida Oct. 3 at Missouri Columbia, Missouri Oct. 10 South Carolina Gainesville, Florida Oct. 17 at Texas Austin, Texas Oct. 24 Bye Oct. 31 Georgia Atlanta, Georgia Nov. 7 Oklahoma Gainesville, Florida Nov. 14 at Kentucky Lexington, Kentucky Nov. 21 Vanderbilt Gainesville, Florida Nov. 27 at Florida State Tallahassee, Florida

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