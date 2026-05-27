Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

TV times for three Florida football games announced

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi5 hours agoZachAbolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The game times and television designations for three more football games on the Florida Gators‘ 2026 schedule were announced by the Southeastern Conference SEC on Wednesday.

The Gators open the season against Florida Atlantic on Sept. 5 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, with kickoff slated for 7:45 p.m. on SEC Network. It will be the first game for new UF coach Jon Sumrall and his staff.

Florida then hosts Campbell on Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. It will be the second-to-last non-conference game for UF until the regular season finale against in-state rival Florida State in Tallahassee.

The Gators open SEC play on Sept. 19 at Auburn and it’s a night game at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Sumrall is returning to his home state and facing a school that tried to hire him last year and his wife went to.

The remaining game window designations for the 2026 season will be announced on June 10 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network. Previously, the Florida-FSU game on Friday, Nov. 27 was announced for a 3:30 p.m. start on ABC.

Florida Gators announced TV times

Sept. 5 – Florida Atlantic – 7:45 p.m. – SEC Network
Sept. 12 – Campbell – 5:30 p.m. – SECN+
Sept. 19 – at Auburn – 7 p.m. – ESPN
Nov. 27 – at Florida State – 3:30 p.m. – ABC

UF’s 2026 football schedule

DateOpponentLocation
Sept. 5Florida AtlanticGainesville, Florida
Sept. 12CampbellGainesville, Florida
Sept. 19at AuburnAuburn, Alabama
Sept. 26Ole MissGainesville, Florida
Oct. 3at MissouriColumbia, Missouri
Oct. 10South CarolinaGainesville, Florida
Oct. 17at TexasAustin, Texas
Oct. 24Bye
Oct. 31GeorgiaAtlanta, Georgia
Nov. 7OklahomaGainesville, Florida
Nov. 14at KentuckyLexington, Kentucky
Nov. 21VanderbiltGainesville, Florida
Nov. 27at Florida StateTallahassee, Florida

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market. 

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!