Two Gators, 1 signee make MLB.com list of the top 150 draft prospects

According to Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com, this time of year “the Draft buzz is starting to grow louder.” The Draft is July 11–13, 2026, in Philadelphia; it takes place during All-Star Week. That’s just 10 weeks away.

Thursday, Mayo and MLB.com released an updated list of its Top 150 Draft prospects.

Two Florida Gators players made the list: Pitcher Liam Peterson and outfielder Kyle Jones.

Peterson, who checks in as MLB.com’s No. 14 Draft prospect, is a 6-foot-4 right-handed junior with what is believed to be some of the best arm talent in the country. He’s only 1-4 this season in 11 starts, but boasts a 3.93 ERA with 76 strikeouts across 55.0 innings. Opponents are hitting .240.

Control has been one issue; he’s allowed 28 walks.

Jones, a redshirt sophomore is MLB.com’s No. 123 Draft prospect. UF’s leadoff hitter, Jones carries a .306 batting average with four homers and 30 RBI. He has an on-base percentage of .397 and a slugging percentage of .462. With the glove, Jones has a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage.

Meanwhile, a key member of Florida’s vaunted 2026 recruiting class also is on the list.

Shortstop Kevin Roberts Jr. is listed as the No. 126 overall Draft prospect. He’s a 6-foot-5, 215-pound standout from Jackson Prep (Miss.) who signed with the Gators earlier this year.

Per MaxPreps, Roberts is hitting .366 with nine homers and 29 RBI in 36 games.