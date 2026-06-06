Two Gators make ESPN's top 100 newcomers for the 2026 season

The season is lists continues. This week, ESPN.com’s Billy Tucker ranked college football’s top 100 newcomers for the 2026 season, and two Florida Gators made it.

And both are receivers.

Checking in at No. 30 is Eric Singleton Jr., a senior transfer from Auburn. Here’s what Tucker wrote:

Need: Singleton joins a young but talented Florida receiver room featuring Vernell Brown III, who led the Gators with 512 receiving yards last season, and Dallas Wilson, who flashed high-end potential. After productive stops at Georgia Tech and Auburn, Singleton arrives as an experienced playmaker and reunites with former offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner. Given the unsettled QB situation and Singleton’s versatility, he fills a huge need.

Value: Singleton’s game is built around legitimate track speed that allows him to take the top off defenses. Beyond his vertical ability, he also has the quickness to separate underneath and make defenders miss in short areas. His versatile skills allow him to impact the game in multiple ways. That explosiveness showed up immediately during Florida’s spring game, where he caught six passes for 92 yards and a touchdown.

After a great spring camp, Singleton recorded six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown in UF’s Orange & Blue Game in April. He very likely will be a starter come fall.

Another Florida Gators receiver also made the list

Micah Mays, a sophomore transfer from Wake Forest, is No. 39 on the list. He totaled 34 catches for 520 yards over two seasons for the Demon Deacons, and impressed the UF staff this spring. In the Orange & Blue Game, he finished with four receptions for a team-high 122 yards and two touchdowns. His biggest highlight came on a 75-yard touchdown from quarterback Tramell Jones, who dropped a perfectly placed pass down the right sideline to an open Mays.

ESPN.com said this about Mays:

Need: Mays has gone from a depth addition to a potential top newcomer in the SEC because he fills a clear need in a Florida offense that has lacked consistent explosive plays on the perimeter. With Dallas Wilson sidelined, Mays earned additional spring reps and quickly became one of the most talked-about players in Gainesville, positioning himself for a larger role in an unsettled but talented receiver room.

Value: Mays arrived with only 34 career catches for 520 yards and four touchdowns, but his impact has grown significantly since arriving at Florida. He flashed the versatility to play both inside and outside, along with smart route running and reliable ball skills. In the spring game, he had four catches for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard score that highlighted his vertical speed and run-after-catch ability. His blend of separation skills and explosiveness gives Florida a potential breakout transfer weapon capable of stretching defenses and creating chunk plays.