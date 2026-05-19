Two Gators named Softball America All-Americans

Florida Gators softball standouts Taylor Shumaker and Jocelyn Erickson have been named Softball America All-Americans — and both are first-team selections, the organization announced Tuesday.

Shumaker, a sophomore outfielder, leads UF in batting average (.446). Meanwhile, she is second on the squad in home runs (18) and third in RBI (59). Shumaker also leads UF regulars in on-base percentage (.538) and doubles (18). And she’s 10 for 10 in stolen bases.

Erickson, a utility player who plays first base and catcher, is a senior. She is second on the team with a .404 batting average and leads the Gators in home runs (20), RBI (71), slugging (.824) and OPS (1.351).

Both players also recently were named to the 2026 All-SEC First Team.

The 10th-ranked Gators (51-10) will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (55-6) at home in the Super Regionals this week. Game 1 in the best-of-three series is Friday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.

Softball America All-Americans

First Team

C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

1B – Jordan Woolery, UCLA

2B – Aminah Vega, Duke

SS – Isa Torres, Florida State

3B – Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech

OF – Megan Grant, UCLA

OF – Ella Parker, Oklahoma

OF – Taylor Shumaker, Florida

UT – Jocelyn Erickson, Florida

UT – Kai Minor, Oklahoma

UT – Katie Stewart, Texas

UT – Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech

UT/P – Jordy Frahm, Nebraska

P – Jocelyn Briski, Alabama

P – NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech

P – Maya Johnson, Belmont

P – Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State

Second Team

C – Sydney Stewart, Arizona

1B – Emily LeGette, North Carolina

2B – Mia Williams, Texas Tech

SS – Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma

3B – Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State

OF – Mihyia Davis, Texas Tech

OF – Madison Pickens, Louisville

OF – Moriah Polar, Purdue

UT – Jess Oakland, Duke

UT – Mya Perez, Texas A&M

UT – Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee

UT – Brooke Wells, Alabama

UT/P – Ashtyn Danley, Florida State

P – Kenzie Brown, Arizona State

P – Jazzy Francik, Florida State

P – Peja Goold, Mississippi State

P – Sage Mardjetko, Tennessee

Freshman Team

C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma

1B – Kinzey Woody, Wichita State

2B – Anna Moore, Purdue

SS – Aleena Garcia, UCLA

3B – Bri Alejandre, UCLA

OF – Madi George, Ole Miss

OF – Kai Minor, Oklahoma

OF – Ana Roman, Alabama

UT – Brinli Bain, Arkansas

UT – Ella Boyer, Kansas

UT – Allison Oneacre, Penn State

UT – Morgan Talley, NC State

UT/P – Abby Carr, Missouri

P – Bree Carrico, Virginia Tech

P – Alexis Jensen, Nebraska

P – Marina Mason, Northwestern

P – Vic Moten, Alabama