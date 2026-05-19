Two Gators named Softball America All-Americans
Florida Gators softball standouts Taylor Shumaker and Jocelyn Erickson have been named Softball America All-Americans — and both are first-team selections, the organization announced Tuesday.
Shumaker, a sophomore outfielder, leads UF in batting average (.446). Meanwhile, she is second on the squad in home runs (18) and third in RBI (59). Shumaker also leads UF regulars in on-base percentage (.538) and doubles (18). And she’s 10 for 10 in stolen bases.
Erickson, a utility player who plays first base and catcher, is a senior. She is second on the team with a .404 batting average and leads the Gators in home runs (20), RBI (71), slugging (.824) and OPS (1.351).
Both players also recently were named to the 2026 All-SEC First Team.
The 10th-ranked Gators (51-10) will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders (55-6) at home in the Super Regionals this week. Game 1 in the best-of-three series is Friday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
Softball America All-Americans
First Team
C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma
1B – Jordan Woolery, UCLA
2B – Aminah Vega, Duke
SS – Isa Torres, Florida State
3B – Jordan Lynch, Virginia Tech
OF – Megan Grant, UCLA
OF – Ella Parker, Oklahoma
OF – Taylor Shumaker, Florida
UT – Jocelyn Erickson, Florida
UT – Kai Minor, Oklahoma
UT – Katie Stewart, Texas
UT – Kaitlyn Terry, Texas Tech
UT/P – Jordy Frahm, Nebraska
P – Jocelyn Briski, Alabama
P – NiJaree Canady, Texas Tech
P – Maya Johnson, Belmont
P – Ruby Meylan, Oklahoma State
Second Team
C – Sydney Stewart, Arizona
1B – Emily LeGette, North Carolina
2B – Mia Williams, Texas Tech
SS – Gabbie Garcia, Oklahoma
3B – Jaysoni Beachum, Florida State
OF – Mihyia Davis, Texas Tech
OF – Madison Pickens, Louisville
OF – Moriah Polar, Purdue
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UT – Jess Oakland, Duke
UT – Mya Perez, Texas A&M
UT – Karlyn Pickens, Tennessee
UT – Brooke Wells, Alabama
UT/P – Ashtyn Danley, Florida State
P – Kenzie Brown, Arizona State
P – Jazzy Francik, Florida State
P – Peja Goold, Mississippi State
P – Sage Mardjetko, Tennessee
Freshman Team
C – Kendall Wells, Oklahoma
1B – Kinzey Woody, Wichita State
2B – Anna Moore, Purdue
SS – Aleena Garcia, UCLA
3B – Bri Alejandre, UCLA
OF – Madi George, Ole Miss
OF – Kai Minor, Oklahoma
OF – Ana Roman, Alabama
UT – Brinli Bain, Arkansas
UT – Ella Boyer, Kansas
UT – Allison Oneacre, Penn State
UT – Morgan Talley, NC State
UT/P – Abby Carr, Missouri
P – Bree Carrico, Virginia Tech
P – Alexis Jensen, Nebraska
P – Marina Mason, Northwestern
P – Vic Moten, Alabama