Two more Gators enter the transfer portal

With the news Saturday broken by Gators Online that the Florida Gators are hosting multiple transfer specialists this weekend, two specialists from the 2025 team appear to be on their way out. Punter Hayden Craig and long snapper Mack Mulhern have officially entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal.

Both were true freshman in 2025. Neither saw game action last season.

Craig, who came to UF from Bridgton Academy in Maine, is a native of Canada. He was a 5-star punter in high school by Kohl’s Kicking and was the No. 3 punter in the 2025 class with Rivals.com. In 2025, he backed up Tommy Doman, a transfer from Michigan, with the Gators.

Mulhern, who is from Arizona, was the No. 2 long snapper and a 5-star recruit with Kohl’s. Additionally, he was the No. 6 snapper in the country for the Rivals Industry. He signed with UF over Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, Washington and others.

Earlier this week, Florida Gators true freshman placekicker Evan Noel announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Noel did not see any game action in 2025, backing up standout Trey Smack.

Coming out of St Stanislaus High in Mississippi, he was the country’s No. 1 placekicker for Rivals in the 2025 rankings. But because the Gators had standout Trey Smack last season, Noel was able to redshirt. With Smack being a senior in 2025, it’s not clear yet who will be the Gators’ starter next season.

Noel committed to the Gators over Arkansas and Ole Miss after making 25-of-40 field goal attempts in high school.