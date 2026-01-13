UCLA DB Kanye Clark signs with Florida

The Florida Gators have added another piece to their secondary with the commitment of UCLA defensive back Kanye Clark.

Clark, who recently took an official visit to Florida, gives the Gators a versatile option in the defensive backfield. He appeared in 16 games for UCLA, making two starts, and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and two pass breakups in 2025. He showed his playmaking ability in UCLA’s season finale against Southern California with a team-high seven tackles.

A redshirt sophomore, Clark joined UCLA as a walk-on in 2023 but earned a scholarship in 2024 spring practice. Ranked No. 51 among safeties in the transfer portal by On3, he brings both experience and immediate depth to Florida’s secondary.

