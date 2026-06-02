UF golfers deliver clutch round to keep championship hopes alive

After 36 holes at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championships, Florida sat at 5-over par, 25 shots behind the leader and mired in a disappointing 16th place. For the nation’s No. 2-ranked team — one with legitimate championship aspirations — it was a surprising and frustrating position.

Two days later, the Gators looked every bit the contender they were expected to be.

Florida fired its best round of the tournament on Monday, posting a score that was eight shots better than any other team in the field. The surge propelled UF into a tie for fourth place and secured a spot in the eight-team match-play portion of the national championship.

The comeback was far from guaranteed. Florida entered the final round of stroke play tied for 10th place and two shots outside the coveted top-eight cut line. But the Gators delivered when it mattered most, completing a remarkable turnaround to keep their championship hopes alive

UF will face defending national champion Oklahoma State on Monday in a battle of two of the most storied programs in college golf (Time TBA).

The Gators own five national championships, tied for fourth best among all programs. The last title came in 2023. With 12 national titles, Oklahoma State is second on the all-time list, trailing only Houston’s 16.

OSU standout Preston Stout won the NCAA individual championship Monday.

low round of the day by eight shots 🔥



12-under today and the program’s 2nd lowest all-time round at the National Championship 📊 pic.twitter.com/OmvefFA3uA — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) June 2, 2026

Monday, sophomore Zack Swanwick was the star. He fired a 6-under 66 that included seven birdies and only one bogey. He was 4-under on his final nine holes. The round was Swanwick’s best in the tournament by three shots. He finished at 2-under, good for 26th place.

Junior Jack Turner was Florida’s low finisher in stroke play at 6-under over 72 holes, which tied for 14th. He shot 4-under Monday. Junior Luke Poulter and sophomore Parker Sands produced rounds of 1-under (71). Senior Matthew Kress rounded out UF’s scoring with a 72.

Poulter’s 68 a day earlier was a big reason the Gators were within striking distance of the top eight entering Monday’s round.

MATCH PLAY BRACKET TUESDAY

*(1) Auburn vs. (8) Stanford

Winner plays ….

(4) Florida vs. (5) Oklahoma State

*(2) Texas vs. (7) UCLA

Winner plays ….

(3) Vanderbilt vs. (6) Arizona

GATORS VS. COWBOYS (All times Eastern)

Luke Poulter vs. Eric Lee, 10:40 a.m.

Zach Swanwick vs. Ethan Fang, 10:50 a.m.

Parker Sands vs. Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson, 11 a.m.

Matthew Kress vs. Preston Stout, 11:10 a.m.

Jack Turner vs. Gaven Lane, 11:20 a.m.

UF INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY SCORES

Jack Turner: 74-68-72-68 — 6-under

Zack Swanwick: 69-77-74-66 — 2-under

Luke Poulter: 76-74-68-71 — 1-over

Parker Sands: 78-71-73-71 — 5-over

Matthew Kress: 72-77-71-72 — 4-over



