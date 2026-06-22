Florida hosts FNL, cookout to close out summer: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 189, we discuss Friday Night Lights, the investment in Florida’s new football staff and more.

The show opens with UF’s final recruiting weekend of the summer. We share our reaction to FNL and the turnout for the two events, including the annual cookout, as well as the commits and targets who decided to compete in Florida’s recruiting showcase.

The show then covers the recent Gators Online story that detailed the salary differences in the current and previous coaching staff. UF is spending a total of nearly $3 million more on the assistant coaches for first-year football coach Jon Sumrall.

We wrap up the show with Florida baseball. The Gators landed four transfers in the past week, including left-handed pitcher and Freshman All-American Trey Morris, who played for new UF pitching coach Rich Dorman at Oregon State.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 189 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

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Latest UF coverage

* Florida Gators spending nearly $3 million more on Jon Sumrall staff

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* Top transfer pitcher, All-American Trey Morris, commits to Florida

* Utah Tech transfer Kyle McDaniel commits to Florida Gators

* Florida’s first four transfers in top 75 of Baseball America’s rankings

* FAU baseball transfer John Martinez signs with Florida Gators

* Oregon State transfer Zach Edwards will be a Gator

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Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.