UF unveils most expensive renovation in CFB history: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 188, we discuss the football stadium news, UF hoops starting summer workouts and more.

The show opens with The Swamp makeover. The University of Florida unveiled plans and renderings Thursday for its $1.45 billion renovation to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. We give our reaction to the most expensive stadium renovation in college football history.

The show then shifts to Florida basketball, which started summer workouts this week. Star forward Thomas Haugh met with the media for the first time since returning for his senior season. We share our takeaways from that interview and his decision to come back to UF.

We wrap up the show with Florida baseball. The Gators landed another top 30 transfer this week — Jacksonville State right-handed pitcher Maddox McDougall — and hired a new pitching coach in Oregon State’s Rich Dorman, who produced three All-Americans this year.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 188 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

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Latest UF coverage

* Florida Gators unveil renderings for $1.45 billion stadium renovation

* UF’s Swamp makeover to generate extra $65M in annual revenue

* All in on NIL, Florida spends over $50M on football, hoops rosters

* Thomas Haugh details decision to return, Draymond Green advice

* Florida AD Scott Stricklin ‘stunned’ by Brendan Sorsby injunction

* Kickoff times, TV networks announced for Florida Gators games

* Jon Sumrall details what Florida’s quarterbacks must do to be QB1

* Two Florida Gators make ESPN’s top 100 newcomers for 2026

* Florida lands another top 30 transfer in RHP Maddox McDougall

* Florida Gators expected to hire Rich Dorman as pitching coach

* Florida assistant coach Taylor Black leaving to join NC State staff

* Florida Gators’ Aidan King, Caden McDonald named All-Americans

* Transfer portal tracker: Florida Gators baseball roster updates

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Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.