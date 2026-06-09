UF's Caroline Stanton is Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year

Caroline Stanton, a heralded pitcher who enrolled at UF in January, has been honored for her play last fall in high school at Buford (Ga.) and beyond. Tuesday, she was named as the Gatorade National Softball Player of the Year.

In 2025, Stanton led her high school team to a state title. Per Brady Vernon, managing editor for Softball America, “she had a 14-0 record with a 0.35 ERA over 81 innings.”

Meanwhile, Stanton batted .329 with eight homers and 38 RBI.

And, as Vernon added, she also “went 3-0 in the circle, throwing 17.0 innings with 10 strikeouts and two earned runs allowed for a 0.82 ERA for Team USA on her way to a Gold Medal (in the 2025 WBSC U-18 World Cup Finals).”

Stanton, listed at 6-feet tall, is a right-hander. She had been the No. 1 overall recruit in Softball America’s 2026 rankings. But she reclassified over the winter and joined the Florida program in January with the plan of redshirting her this past season.

Next year, she figures to be a major factor in the circle for the Gators, who struggled with pitching depth in 2025.

Here are some of Caroline Stanton’s prep accolades per official Florida Gators bio:

High School/Travel Ball