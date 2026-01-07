Urban Meyer attends Florida-Georgia game, talks to Gators after win

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators had a special guest in the house for their SEC home opener: Urban Meyer. The former UF football coach was in attendance for the 92-77 win over Georgia on Tuesday night.

Florida men’s basketball coach Todd Golden enjoyed having Meyer in the building for a game. The two national championship-winning coaches connected this past spring at the Dick Vitale Gala.

“Megan and I got to hang out with him and Shelley a little bit. We had a great time,” Golden said of his first meeting with Meyer and his wife. “He loves Florida. The way he talked about this place, everything was just like the way I feel about this place. So, we kind of hit it off.

“We text regularly and he hit me earlier this week and he was like, ‘Hey, I know you’re in it, but I just wanted to remind you I’m coming to that Georgia game.’ And I said, ‘Listen, when we get this thing done, I want you to come talk to my team in the locker room after the game.'”

Former Florida Gators and NFL linebacker Brandon Spikes poses with former head football coach Urban Meyer at the game between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center. (Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images)

Meyer was recognized during the first half and sat with former Florida linebacker Brandon Spikes, who is now the assistant director of player development for the GatorMade program. After the Gators beat UGA, Meyer and Spikes visited with players such as Thomas Haugh and Urban Klavzar in the locker room.

“It was a pretty neat moment, man. Especially for Tommy, who grew up a big Gator fan with Tim Tebow on his wall. He worships Urban Meyer. And our guys understand what he was able to do for this place winning a national championship and he was awesome, man. He was really, really positive with our guys. I think they really enjoyed it,” Golden said.

“And probably the funniest moment was when he realized that Urban’s first name is U-r-b-a-n and they both have the same name. I think that was pretty cool. And then he sees that from Slovenia up on his locker and he’s like, ‘I’m from Slovenia also.’ And Urbie’s like, ‘Really?’ And he’s like, ‘No.’ But it was pretty awesome.”

What was Meyer’s message to the team?

“Just that he’s been watching us all year and appreciates the way our guys compete. He said that he’s retired now and he’s going to be around a lot more. So, our guys were pretty excited about that,” Golden said. “He came in, Brandon Spikes came in and that’s one of the many things that’s great about this place. This place really appreciates winning and champions and people that aren’t afraid to fail and want to be the best. And to have Coach Meyer and Spikes in the locker room celebrating with us was really cool.”