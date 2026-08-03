Urban Meyer’s Ring of Honor ceremony date revealed

The date for Urban Meyer’s Ring of Honor ceremony with the Florida Gators has been revealed. It will take place Nov. 7 when UF plays host to the Oklahoma Sooners at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

The legendary coach led Florida to two national titles. One of those was claimed by beating OU in the 2008 championship game.

Meyer was Florida’s coach from 2005-10, posting a record of 65-15 (36-12 SEC). In six seasons, he guided the Gators to national championships in 2006 and 2008, two SEC titles, three SEC Eastern Division crowns and six-straight January bowl games, including three BCS bowls.

He becomes the seventh member of UF’s Ring of Honor in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, joining Wilber Marshall, Emmitt Smith, Steve Spurrier, Tim Tebow, Danny Wuerffel and Jack Youngblood. Per a UF release, “Tebow was the most recent inductee on Oct. 6, 2018, while Marshall was inducted on Sept. 29, 2007. The other four members were part of the original unveiling on Sept. 30, 2006 as part of the 100-year Celebration of Gator Football.”

“I am truly honored and humbled to be selected for the Florida Football Ring of Honor,” Meyer said when his induction was announced last November. “My time at Florida holds so many special memories for me and my family. Everything we accomplished was the result of an extraordinary coaching staff who recruited exceptional players and were supported every day by the University, the Athletic Department, and the entire Gator Nation. I want to thank Dr. Bernie Machen and Jeremy Foley for bringing us to Gainesville and for embracing our family and our staff from the very beginning. There is nothing like game day in The Swamp—the energy of 90,000 fans behind you, pushing and willing you to victory.”

Ring of Honor Criteria

For a player or coach to merit consideration for induction into the Ring of Honor, at least one of the following criteria must be met. In addition, the individual must be five years removed from UF and must be in good standing with the institution.

* Heisman Trophy winners

* Former UF All-Americans inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as an NFL player

* Former UF All-Americans who are NFL career category leaders

* Collegiate career category leaders

* Coaches with UF National Championships

* Coaches with at least three UF SEC Championships

* Players with three or more consensus All-America honors

* (AP, Walter Camp, Sporting News, AFCA, FWAA, UPI)

* Two-Time National Offensive/Defensive Players of Year

* (AP, Walter Camp, Sporting News, AFCA, FWAA, UPI)