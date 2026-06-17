Utah Tech second baseman Kyle McDaniel commits to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators addressed two portal needs on Tuesday with a pair of commitments. Utah Tech infielder Kyle McDaniel became the second addition of the night after UF landed top transfer pitcher Trey Morris from Oregon State.

McDaniel was an All-WAC First Team selection as a junior in 2026 and started the past three seasons at second base. He’s ranked by Baseball America as the No. 361st MLB Draft prospect and will help the Gators replace starter Cade Kurland, who transferred to LSU.

After earning Second Team All-WAC honors in 2025, McDaniel hit .340 this year with seven homers, 85 hits, 52 RBI, 17 doubles, 17 stolen bases and 43 walks to 27 strikeouts. Defensively, he posted a .978 fielding percentage with 102 putouts, 163 assists and six errors.

As a sophomore, McDaniel was ranked third in the WAC in batting (.367), fifth in hits (77), fifth in on-base percentage (.464), and tied for eighth in walks (35) with just 21 strikeouts. He totaled 77 hits, 21 RBI, 10 doubles and 10 stolen bases with a .965 fielding percentage.

McDaniel started 47 of his 49 games played as a true freshman and finished fourth on team in batting at .271 with a team-high 14 doubles.

Kyle McDaniel joins a pair of top 30 transfers in FGCU catcher Jon Embury (No. 20 nationally) and Jacksonville State RHP Maddox McDougall (No. 28) along with Morris, who will be included the latest Baseball America transfer rankings this week after entering the portal on Monday.

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