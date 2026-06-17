Vernell Brown III makes Jet Award watch list

Vernell Brown III wasn’t just the Florida Gators’ leading receiver in 2025; he also had an outstanding true freshman season on special teams.

Heading into 2026, he’s thought to be one of the game’s best return men.

Brown recently was named to the preseason watch list for the 16th annual Jet Award, which recognizes college football’s top return specialist. Per an official release, “the Jet Award continues to celebrate the electrifying talents of players who excel on punt and kickoff returns.”

The award is named in honor of Heisman Trophy winner Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers, a star with Nebraska in the 1970s. Said Rogers of the players on the watch list: “Let me tell you, looking at this group is like looking in a mirror that flashes. These guys don’t just run; they fly.”

Brown, a rising sophomore from Orlando (Fla.) Jones, started six games last season and was the Gators’ primary punt and kick returner for much of the season. He finished with a team-high 40 receptions for 512 yards and added another 261 yards in the return game. He ranked fifth in the country among true freshmen in all-purpose yards, and was second among true freshmen receivers. Meanwhile, Brown was one of two freshmen nationally in the FBS to record five punt returns of 20-plus yards.

These are the 20 members of the Jet Award Watch List:

—Jacory Barney, Jr., Nebraska, WR

—Vernell Brown, Soph, Florida, WR

—Chris Bames, Oklahoma State, WR

—Solomon Beebe, Virgina , RB

—Da’Realyst Clark, Kent State, WR

—Chauncy Cobb, Ark State, WR

—Derrick Eley, Charlotte, WR

—lan Foster, Southern Miss, CB

—TK King, New Mexico State, WR

—Ryan Niblett, Texas, RB/WR

—Kenny Johnson, Texas Tech

—Cameron Pettaway, lowa State, KR

—Jayshon Platt, Illinois, WR

—Koi Perish, Oregon, DB

—Rayshawn Pleasant, Auburn, CB

—Devion Reynolds, Northern Illinois, CB

—Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma, WR

—Kam Shanks, Wake Forest, WR

—Vicari Swain, South Carolina, DB

—Malachi Toney, Miami, WR

Vernell Brown III 2025 statistics