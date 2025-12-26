Vernell Brown III returning to Florida for his sophomore season

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators wide receiver Vernell Brown III is returning to school for his sophomore season. He has signed a new NIL deal with Florida Victorious.

Brown III coming back was critical for UF’s receiver room after the recent attrition at the position. The Gators lost senior starter J.Michael Sturdivant and five wideouts to the portal, including redshirt sophomores Aidan Mizell and Eugene Wilson III.

Brown III earned Freshman All-SEC honors as a wide receiver, all-purpose player and return specialist. This marks the first time in program history that a freshman collected three All-SEC honors, and he is one of five players in the SEC to do so with Kentucky’s Barion Brown being the last one in 2022.

Brown III led the team in receiving as a true freshman with 40 catches for 512 yards, making six starts in 10 games played. He also had 11 punt returns for 139 yards and seven kickoff returns for 122 yards. Brown III ranked fifth in the nation among true freshmen and second among true freshmen wide receivers in all-purpose yards with 773 yards.

Brown III became just the third true freshman wide receiver to start a season opener in program history. He finished with three catches and a program record 79 receiving yards by a true freshman WR making their first start in an opener. Brown III was also a factor in the return game, where he added 70 yards on four attempts (one kick, three punts).

Brown III had three catches for 72 yards, highlighted by a 60-yard snag against Texas and added a 14-yard run and 55 yards as a returner. He followed that up at Texas A&M with six receptions for 77 yards on six receptions and another 34 yards on two returns. Brown III also logged a career-high 83 yards receiving on five catches — with a long of 50 yards — against Mississippi State.

Brown III is the fourth UF football player to announce a new deal with Florida Victorious. Linebackers Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles and cornerback Dijon Johnson are the others.

