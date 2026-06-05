Official visits underway for Florida football, baseball: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 187, we discuss official visits starting for the Florida football and baseball programs and more.

The show opens with the latest on UF football recruiting. The Gators have landed four commitments this week, including a pair of defensive linemen and a top-100 overall prospect. We share our reaction to those pledges and the 2027 class so far.

The show then shifts to Florida baseball, which saw its 2026 season in the Gainesville Regional. We break down what went wrong and turn our attention to the portal, which opened Monday. UF has already hosted multiple visitors and landed top transfer catcher Jon Embury.

We wrap up the show with UF basketball. The non-conference schedule continues to come together, and the Gators host Duke in the SEC-ACC Challenge on Tuesday, Dec. 1. It will be a rematch of last year’s marquee matchup in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 187 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

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Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.