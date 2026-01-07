Wake Forest transfer receiver Micah Mays signs with Florida Gators

Wake Forest transfer receiver Micah Mays is UF bound. Mays, who had 34 receptions for 520 yards over two seasons with the Demon Deacons, has committed to the Florida Gators and signed with them.

He played high school ball at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where he was coached by former Florida quarterback Eric Kresser.

Mays, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, is the No. 44 receiver in the On3 transfer portal industry rankings. He had 18 catches for 302 and two touchdowns during the 2025 season. His best performance came game against Florida State, when he caught five balls for 51 yards and a touchdown.

Mays saw action in every game as a redshirt freshman in 2024 and made nine starts. He finished the season with 16 receptions for 218 yards with two touchdowns. He redshirted in 2023.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Micah Mays gives UF another big-bodied receiver.

