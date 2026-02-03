Former Florida star Walter Clayton Jr. included in blockbuster NBA trade

Former Florida Gators star Walter Clayton Jr. is on the move.

The Memphis Grizzlies traded All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. to the Utah Jazz on Tuesday afternoon as part of a seven-player deal. Memphis will receive Clayton, Kyle Anderson, Taylor Hendricks, Georges Niang and three future first-round draft picks.

Clayton was drafted by Utah and spent his rookie season with the Jazz before being moved in the deal. The rookie guard has appeared regularly this season, averaging 6.8 points, 3.2 assists and two rebounds per game while playing primarily off the bench. He has shown comfort scoring at all three levels and has been a secondary ball handler in the Jazz rotation.

Before reaching the NBA, Clayton starred for the Florida Gators and put together one of the most decorated seasons in program history. During his final year in Gainesville, he averaged 18.3 points and 4.2 assists per game, leading Florida to a national championship.

Clayton earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player, SEC Male Athlete of the Year and consensus first-team All-American honors, cementing his place as one of the top guards in the country. He finished his Florida career as one of the program’s most impactful transfers and quickly became a fan favorite for his shot-making and poise in big moments.

Now, Walter Clayton Jr. joins a Memphis roster reshaped by the departure of Jackson, giving the former Gator a fresh opportunity as his NBA career continues to take shape.

