Washington long snapper transfer Hunter Solwold commits to Florida

The Florida Gators have focused on the special teams game in the NCAA Transfer Portal window. When the day opened, the Gators already had four additions from the transfer ranks from specialists. However, that number grew by one following Washington long snapper transfer Hunter Solwold’s commitment to the Orange and Blue.

Solwold spent one season at Washington

Hunter Solwold was a true freshman walk on this past season for the Washington Huskies. His only appearance in the 2025 season came in Washington’s L.A. Bowl win over Boise State. As a result of that, Solwold earned a redshirt, so he has four years left to play in Gainesville. Solwold was a member of Washington’s 2025 class. Furthermore, he was ranked as the No. 2660 overall prospect in the Rivals Industry Ranking coming out of high school. He doesn’t have a transfer rating by On3 at this time.

Hunter Solwold is transfer commitment No. 23 for UF

With the commitment of Washington long snapper transfer Hunter Solwold, the Florida Gators now sit with 23 additions from the Transfer Portal.

Along with Solwold, UF’s portal class is made up of Auburn wide receiver transfer Eric Singleton, Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman, James Madison tight end transfer Lacota Dippre, Georgia Tech wide receiver transfer Bailey Stockton, Baylor defensive line transfer DK Kalu, Cincinnati running back transfer Evan Pryor, Penn State offensive line transfer TJ Shanahan, Jacksonville State DL transfer Emmanuel Oyebadejo, Wake Forest wide receiver transfer Micah Mays, Georgia Tech quarterback transfer Aaron Philo, Kentucky safety transfer Cam Dooley, Penn State offensive line transfer Eagan Boyer, ECU running back transfer London Montgomery, Stanford offensive tackle transfer Emeka Ugori, Georgia Tech offensive line transfer Harrison Moore, Georgia Tech tight end transfer Luke Harpring, UCF linebacker transfer TJ Bullard, UCLA DB transfer Kanye Clark, Tulane punter transfer Alec Clark, Louisiana longsnapper transfer Carter Milliron, Southwest Oklahoma punter Miller Fealy, and Tulane kicker transfer Patrick Durkin.

