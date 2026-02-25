WATCH: Florida Gators celebrate after beating 'The Gauntlet'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — New Florida coach Jon Sumrall had threatened to push back the start of spring ball if his team didn’t beat ‘The Gauntlet’ this week. The players couldn’t get their logos back or start practicing before doing this.

Fortunately for Sumrall and the team, he didn’t have to rearrange their schedule. The Gators passed ‘The Gauntlet’ workout on Wednesday morning, with the football program sharing a video of the moment on social media.

UF director of football performance Rusty Whitt has been putting players through ‘The Gauntlet’ this offseason. It’s an all-out conditioning regimen designed to help them handle adversity and fatigue while building discipline, endurance and toughness.

Whitt first saw the workout at Army West Point in 2019 under Jeff Monken, though he called it the ‘Fourth Quarter Warrior’ there.

“I really liked it a lot. I thought it was just awesome for preparing a team to grow together and face adversity, and then I took the idea from him and added some time penalties and made it even a little more difficult,” Whitt said. “We’ve been doing that since 2022, and you really see a team grow together in a short amount of time.

“And whenever the ball is snapped in the football game, there’s about 50 different penalties that can incur, from offsides, hands to the face, personal foul, you name it. And there’s a lot of penalties that happen in The Gauntlet. So, we’ve tried to get the team prepared for all the different pitfalls in a football game, and being disciplined when you’re fatigued.”

Florida had The Gauntlet at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, and there was another one scheduled for Friday morning if they didn’t pass. UF offensive line coach Phil Trautwein broke down what the workout entails this week during his appearance on WRUF’s The Tailgate.

“It’s basically six stations and you have a group and you rotate,” Trautwein said. “It’s two and a half minutes at each station the first round, then they get a four-minute break. Then they come back the next round and it’s a minute and 45 (seconds). Then they take a four-minute break and come back, and they have to be perfect at each station for 90 seconds. And you have to finish the whole Gauntlet in an hour. But every single mistake you have, that takes away three seconds off the total time.”