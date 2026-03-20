WATCH: Florida players preview Prairie View A&M matchup

TAMPA, Fla. — The No. 1 seed Florida Gators face 16-seed Prairie View A&M on Friday night in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Tip is at 9:25 p.m. on TNT.

UF bigs Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Thomas Haugh and Micah Handlogten met with the media to preview the Big Dance, try to go back-to-back and more.

Here’s everything they said during their press conference along with video above.

Florida Gators Q&A

Q. For Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon, this is going to be your third NCAA Tournament on this roster currently. What have you guys learned along the way to the National Championship run last year?

THOMAS HAUGH: Just so special this tournament is. I think it’s the greatest sporting event that there is out there. It’s just super special. I think we took what we learned from that Colorado loss my first year here and just built on it. You can’t take any games for granted in the tournament. Every team that’s here is good. They deserve to be here. That’s the main thing I learned from it.

ALEX CONDON: I think what Tommy said. You lose one game and you’re out, so can’t take any games for granted obviously we’ve doing a lot of winning, we won last year. And we can’t get complacent this year. It’s a different year. We’ve got to be hungry every game and can’t take anything for granted.

Q. How have you been able to flush what happened in Nashville out and get totally refocused this week for this tournament?

MICAH HANDLOGTEN: I am think throughout practice this week, just realizing that although we were on a pretty good win streak before that, it can all turn around really quickly. It kind of brought us back down to earth. We realized if we want this, we’ve got to work for it harder. So we took it on the chin and worked really hard this week.

RUEBEN CHINYELU: I would say just knowing that you cannot change what’s in front of us, so just focus on being present and trying to know that you’re only here once. So you just have to go there, respect the game, and just try to put yourself in a good position, which we didn’t do last game. So I think we feel that and we know what we’ve worked on and we already know to go out there and play as a team and enjoy it.

Q. Alex Condon and Rueben Chinyelu, most of your teammates grew up in this country watching this event, dreaming about playing in March Madness. What about for you guys, growing up in Australia and Nigeria? Is there a comparable sporting event that you grew up wanting to someday maybe play in or maybe it was even this one from afar.

ALEX CONDON: Yeah, I think for me, AFL, I was a crazy AFL fan growing up, Australian rules football. Always wanted to play in that final game, which is equivalent to the Final Four here. Started watching basketball a little bit later, and I think started watching when UConn did their little back to back.

Yeah, as soon as I saw it and saw the environment, it’s unbelievable, fans go crazy here. And definitely hungry to get back to that big stage because I’ve experienced it once now, so I think all of us are really keen to get back.

RUEBEN CHINYELU: For me it was kind of different because back home, my family would be on vacation, so mostly it was like football in Nigeria. So I didn’t get to do that. But once I started playing basketball in Senegal, we’d stay up to watch the NCAA game, Final Four and stuff like that. Just seeing that, hoping to play there one day, and doing that, and now trying to do that again.

Q. What are some of your favorite memories from March Madness?

THOMAS HAUGH: Like the first time — just like memories of it?

MICAH HANDLOGTEN: Yeah, growing up in North Carolina, I was a huge UNC fan growing up. So we would be in middle school and high school and they would put on the games during class if we had a study hall or something like that. And we would all be sitting there watching, going crazy during class. It’s just like a dream to be able to come out here and compete on that stage that I grew up watching.

THOMAS HAUGH: Same with me. I grew up watching it as a kid. I remember the championship always being on Monday and I remember my mom letting me stay up to watch it. I remember Chris Chiozza’s buzzer beater, some stuff like that.

Q. They talk about guard play being so critical in the NCAA and the backcourt has come along well this year. But this is a front court kind of built team. What do you guys think makes you guys so formidable up front?

THOMAS HAUGH: I mean, I know I’m kind of work out with the guards a little bit this year, but I think it’s a credit to Coach Hartman. Since we’ve been here, he’s just been amazing to us. He’s been an amazing person off the court and amazing coach on the court. He’s able to transform all four of us into the players we are today, and I think it’s just a ton of credit to him.

MICAH HANDLOGTEN: I’d say that our team motto has always been the mentally and physically tougher team wins. I think everyone has to be mentally tough, but I think we take pride in the physical aspect of it. If you get hit, hit back harder, something like that. I think we kind of really embrace that role and try to implement that into our team.

RUEBEN CHINYELU: To add on to what they say, I would say just knowing that we’re all loving each other and knowing we’re going to go out there and play together, fight together as a team to put ourselves in a good spot. And I think that’s what we did, and I think that’s our superpower, just playing off each other, enjoying each other, knowing each other’s strengths and weaknesses and knowing how to help each other on the court.

And I think that’s a big factor to our success and everything we do. That’s something that I think I look back on that I just really enjoyed, and just glad to be here among this beautiful group.

ALEX CONDON: Yeah, just the depth that we have, we have the luxury of having Micah come off the bench. We’re very lucky to have a presence like that coming off the bench. If one of us get in foul trouble or anything like that, we always have a backup.

I give credit to the guards as well this year. These guards came on to a team that had a lot of the front court coming back, and they kind of had to fit into that role and play a new style of basketball where it’s a lot of throwing into the post and playing out of the post. Credit to them for being able to adapt to that sort of game, as well.

RELATED: ‘F It’: How Alex Condon found his swagger, sparked Florida’s streak

Q. Micah and Rueben, touching again on Coach Hartman, what makes him such an effective coach of big guys and how has he managed to develop you guys? In particular any drills or anything you remember?

MICAH HANDLOGTEN: I’d say the way he goes about it. He knows that we all have so much respect for him and that’s why we came to Florida, to get coached by him. I think he knows how to coach each and every one of us personally. Different players require different type of coaching in order to see how you respond. And I think he’s been really good at separating tough coaching on the court from being very personable off the court.

He’ll have us over for dinner and we’ll hang out with him. But on the court he’s going to coach you very, very hard.

RUEBEN CHINYELU: What I would say about Coach Hartman is it’s just wonderful working with him because he sees you. He knows what you are capable of doing, and he’s going to push you to be there because he knows that you can do this and there’s no reason not for you to be there. He’s just going to push you every day as a coach, as a father. He’s going to be there to make sure he puts you in the right spot.

You might not like it, but at the end of the day you’ll look back on that he appreciates you and be like I’m glad that he pushed me, that he made me get better, he made me a better person, a better man. So kudos to him.

Q. As the reigning champions, repeating is done so rarely. How have you handled the pressure or have you felt any pressure to do it again?

ALEX CONDON: Yeah, I think we’ve just got to take one game at a time. There’s a lot of expectations coming into the year for us, and I know I felt that early on with the amount of pressure and the strength of schedule we had really early. We were 5-4 at the start of the season and people were second-guessing us, just saying all these different things.

Like they’re saying now, we’re the easiest 1 seed to take out, and after we lose a game, a lot of people are quick to switch up. I think we just do a good job of using it as motivation. We’ve got to go out there and try and win six in a row. We’ve got to take every practice, every game, every time we’re all together as a group — we can’t take it for granted because we don’t know what’s going to happen next year with guys leaving, going to the NBA, stuff like that. I know I’m just going to take it every day I get with these boys, just go take it.

RUEBEN CHINYELU: What I would say, reigning champions, to me, and I think to every other person on my team, that’s not — because it’s off the table. This is a new season. We’re in March Madness right now. It’s about playing and trying to get your win and move on. I don’t think we care about that. We just care about this present right now and about this new group, trying to go achieve a bigger dream that we all have.

So I think that’s our mindset and we approach it each game at a time, and just doing that and enjoying all that and creating all these memories.

Q. Todd is not one to overreact. You guys had some incredible comebacks this year. What has been his consistent message for Tommy and Alex this week coming after that game this week.

THOMAS HAUGH: Just to get back to who we are. The problem we ran into this year was turnovers. He gave us this one stat, I don’t remember how many turnovers, but like 10-6 in games we had this amount of turnovers, and 16-1 in games we had this amount of turnovers. So that’s going to be crucial, especially coming into tomorrow’s game.

We know Prairie View is really scrappy, they’re going to dig down in the post, and stuff like that. So just take of the ball — this entire tournament, taking care of the ball is going to be a huge focus for us.

ALEX CONDON: I think for the turnovers, it was when we have 12 or less, yeah, we have that record that Tommy just said. We’ve just got to take care of the ball. That’s the main thing that Todd is relaying to us. Because every time we get a shot up on the rim, we have three guys crashing the glass, three guys in the paint. Every time is what they preach.

We’ve just got to take care of the ball, and like Tommy said, Prairie View is a good team. We’ve got to respect them. We can’t go in just cruising. I think we did that a little bit against Vanderbilt just expecting to win. These are all good teams we’re playing and they’re here for a reason. We’ve just got to take it in our stride.

Q. Alex and Tommy, how have you guys grown as leaders during the course of the season and how important is that going to be to continue during this stretch to get back to where you guys want to go?

THOMAS HAUGH: I mean, I think all the guys you see up here are leaders we have on this team. I’m definitely not the most vocal guy on the team, but I think I just try to lead by example, just do the right things off the court, do the right things on the court. And I think all four of these guys do the same thing as me, represent the school well off the court and do things that embody a good leader on the court, too.

ALEX CONDON: Yeah, just being able to hold everyone accountable, especially at practices. You practice how you play, is what Coach says all the time. So we’ve got to have elite practices. And then if I’m seeing anything out there, I’ll talk to Coach, plays that we can run, any defensive schemes, just stuff that I have out on the court, just to get the group in a huddle and have a chat to them, let guys explain what they’re seeing, too.

I think communication is key. Listen to everyone and just lead by example, too.

Q. For all of you guys, obviously being there, making it to the Final Four last year, winning the championship, how have you kind of talked to the new guys like Boogie and Xaivian and given them advice coming into the tournament this time?

RUEBEN CHINYELU: I would probably say talking to them, just letting them know just stay in the moment, be in the moment, don’t get too high, don’t get too low, just be right there in the middle and enjoy it. Enjoy it, enjoy playing it. You deserve to be there, you deserve whatever is coming your way, so we should go out there and do what we have done throughout the course of the season, which is being together, playing together, enjoying each other, and everything will align.

MICAH HANDLOGTEN: To build off that, I’d say we told them to just embrace it, live in the moment. You’re living like a little kid’s dream right now. So just take every game day by day and don’t think too far ahead because then you’ll be out of the moment.

I think that these guys have also — they’ve both won games in March Madness before, whether that be at Princeton or Arkansas. I think that just like having us there to kind of just tell them what it’s like to keep playing, I think that’s really helped them, just with their mentality and their focus.