Highlights from Florida's Orange & Blue Spring Game: WATCH

GAINESIVLLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators held their annual spring game on Saturday, with the offense defeating the defense 45-42. The top two quarterbacks each threw a pair of touchdowns, while UF made three interceptions on the other side of the ball.

Check out highlights from the Orange & Blue Game above.

Tramell Jones Jr. led the way with 210 yards and two touchdowns on 13 of 17 passing, throwing no picks. Aaron Philo threw for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 28 passing but was picked off twice, first by DJ Coleman and then by fellow safety Cam Dooley.

Micah Mays led the Florida Gators in receiving with 122 yards and two touchdowns on four catches. Eric Singleton Jr. had six receptions for 92 yards and a score, while Vernell Brown III caught four passes for 47 yards and a TD. Myles Johnson led all defenders with seven tackles.

Here are some highlights below that are not included in our video.

Jon Sumrall on Florida’s spring game

“I thought the pace was good. The defense started, fast offense finished the half strong, certain guys flashed. DJ Coleman’s interception was a really nice play. Couple interception tips, not really completely on the quarterback – one a little bit behind the receivers, so probably could have been a better location. But I think the guys are fairly healthy. It looked like, I think McLeod might have missed some time. He started the game and had a little boo boo, but don’t think it was anything major. I think everybody else is pretty clean. Good work. The model we did, it’s not going to end three to nothing, because there’s going to be points on every drive, whether defense gets points or the offense gets points. I want it to be competitive. And we did that way too, though, so we could see maybe different O-line combinations. I want to see Bryce Lovett play some tackle and some guard. I want to see Egan Boyer play left and right tackle and move certain guys around. Then secondary, the same thing. I wanted to see maybe Cormani with the ones and with the twos, and see how he responds. Same thing with Ben Hanks and all these guys. So just moving a lot of pieces around secondary and the O-line is the reason for the format. But I think we got a lot better this spring. We have a long way to go, but pleased with the work we got today and great turnout, grateful for our fans and awesome energy in the stadium. I don’t know who went to church last night and prayed for the weather, but thank you for that. That was a Chamber of Commerce day, weather-wise, so beautiful day for football.”