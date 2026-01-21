WATCH: Todd Golden reacts to Florida's win vs. LSU

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Four Gators scored in double figures to lead Florida to a 79-61 win over LSU on Tuesday. Urban Klavzar led the team with 18 points and Rueben Chinyelu finished with 15 points and 21 rebounds.

The Gators are 11-0 this season when Chinyelu posts a double-double, and he has now posted four in a row. Here’s everything Florida coach Todd Golden after the win and video from his postgame press conference above.

Todd Golden Q&A

Opening statement:

TODD GOLDEN: “Really systematic win for our program, I’m really pleased. You know, obviously could have been prettier, could have shot the ball better from the line, but we defended, we rebounded and we took care of the basketball, and those are the three things that we talk about and stress all the time, and credit to Urby in the second half, hitting some big shots, allowing us to extend the lead a little bit. But good, balanced effort. I don’t think there’s one thing we did exceptionally well, but we did a lot of things well. And I think this LSU team is really good. They’re talented, they’re long, athletic, they’re physical. They gave us some problems in the first half that way, but I think we did wear them down over the course of 40 minutes, and really proud of our guys and the way they performed tonight.”

On how critical the bench contributions against LSU:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, it’s been a huge part of why we’ve been better over the last couple weeks. I think our bench has given us a big lift. Micah is playing better, Urb’s been really good in league play, play and Isaiah has obviously been fantastic over the last couple weeks, and he’s continued to give us really strong minutes offensively, but really defensively on the glass. I feel like he’s given us a big lift. He was plus-16 in 13 minutes tonight. That’s hard to do, and when those guys are playing well, it allows us to keep that pretty consistent eight-minute rotation, which has worked really well for us in these last couple weeks.”

On Chinyelu’s 21-point rebound game and being first Gator since David Lee to have four-straight double-double performances:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, I think you’re seeing a guy that’s continued to grow and get better in real time. And he’s impacting the game tremendously. I think he’s just playing with such good balance , toughness. He’s obviously difficult to officiate, because I think he gets fouled on every play. And there’s sometimes where he doesn’t get those whistles, but he’s just really come into his own. Kind of got really comfortable offensively, but he just impacts the game so well defensively and on the glass that he’s become a real stalwart for us in the frontcourt.”

On the team having a knack for seven-point possessions:

TODD GOLDEN: “They’re big plays. And you know what, credit the refs, like, it was an obvious hook-and-hold, like, those have to be called, and they’re big, they’re advantageous plays. And obviously it’s another kind of the unsung value that Rueben has, when you can just be playing in the middle of the game, and you get two shots and the ball, because he’s constantly attacking the glass. But we have the ability to put some runs on people, and we did it again in the second half.”

On if Golden can feel Chinyelu wearing the opponent out:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah. I mean, I’m just watching and, like, I thought Nwoko played really well tonight. Credit to him, thought he was really tough. I thought he was hard to guard. Just an incredible athlete, just so explosive. But he’s just, you’re physically competing against this guy on every possession, and you’re looking out there, and the guy’s playing great with his hands on his knees, and on every free throw, and just kind of looking for air. And again, that’s who we are, that’s how this team is built. And kind of in that middle part of the second half, especially here in this building, like, we got to be able to extend it and not let people off the hook like they did tonight.”

On Florida still winning by 18 despite Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh shooting 5-for-20:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah, I think, you know, again, how we’re built, where the goal is to not have to rely upon good shooting to win. And I know that sounds kind of funny, but you said they were, what, five for 20 combined. We were 14 for 27 from the line also, so we left a lot of points on the board that way. So we should have won by 25, I don’t know, but again, the formula works, and it’s a good feeling to know that we have to such a high floor.”

On Urban Klavzar’s continuity has grown since the beginning of the season:

TODD GOLDEN: “Yeah I mean he’s settled into the role that we hoped he would this year, just being that little spark plug off the bench being able to come in and make shots and give a little offensive lift, you know, once we get our bench in there. And last year, it was a little difficult for him to break into rotation. And I think something like, ‘Oh, you know, what’s Klavzar looking like?’ He only had three NBA guys in front of him, and once those guys got out of the way, he started playing a little bit and doing some good things, but he’s awesome. Has the respect of his teammates, they know he’s going to go to war with them and fight. And when a guy has the ability to step up and hit big shots on the move like that, it’s a weapon. And he’s been big for us all year.”

On if this is the version of Rueben Chinyelu he envisioned when he recruited him:

TODD GOLDEN: “I mean, to an extent, you know, I don’t know if the vision was every night crazy double-doubles, and 20 rebounds, and really the offensive lift he’s been able to give us. We knew he would impact the game a lot, but, you know, we always knew he impacted a way that not a lot of people understood, because of the physicality in the paint. But now he’s starting to stack the numbers, which gets the appreciation from, you know, a lot of fans and people that follow. But he’s been an incredible winning player for us since the beginning of last year, and now he’s taking that up a notch by being so productive and efficient on the offensive end.”

On Carlin Hartman’s message to the team after the under-12 media timeout, UF responded with a 7-0 run:

TODD GOLDEN: “We try to do a good job of making sure that our guys understand that we need to compete on every possession regardless of what the score is, and regardless of what the circumstance is. And I think coming into these games, we treat it like the national championship. We’re trying to win this game by as much as we can, trying to be as solid as we can, trying to be as physical as we can. So, every time when we don’t feel like we’re meeting the mark that way, we’re going to let them know. And that’s what’s great about our team is we get after them pretty good and they respond the right way. And there’s a lot of mutual respect and love between the staff and the players. So, when we do get on them, they know it’s not personal and we just have high expectations and we want the best for them. And they answer the bell generally every time. So, I assume there probably was a play in the paint where he thought that they got the better of us and he wanted to make sure those guys knew that that’s how we felt.”

On Florida’s defense against the LSU guards:

TODD GOLDEN: “I think we’re defending better on the perimeter. That little Spain, they run that little Peja action trying to get that lead screen with the 4 man. Nwoko is a great lob threat. He’s a beast at the rim, you just gotta put it up there and you gotta tag him or it’s too late. Took us a little bit to be comfortable that way. I thought Boog, he’s defending much better at the top, much more consistently, I should say. I think X has a done a great job all year sticking on shooters. I thought him and Urban did a great job on Mackinnon. He only got one 3 up tonight. He’s been averaging four made 3s a game. So, they’re tough, they’re coachable and they take pride executing how we want to guard.”

On the return of Dedan Thomas Jr. for LSU:

TODD GOLDEN: “We knew that he was gonna be questionable, and to be honest, our preparation was the exact same whether he played or not. We didn’t change one coverage; we didn’t change the one thing. And not because he’s not a very good player, but it’s about us and what we do. And from my perspective, I would think of this as being kind of a tough one to come back into as your first game back. And so, it was what it was. He played 17 minutes and went 1-for-8. We did a really good job on him tonight.”