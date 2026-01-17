‘We stood our ground’: Todd Golden reacts to Florida's win at Vandy

The No. 19 Florida Gators won their fourth game in a row Saturday with a 98-94 victory at No. 10 Vanderbilt. UF now owns first place in the SEC.

Xaivian Lee hit a go-ahead 3-pointer in the final minute, and the Gators closed out the game on a 6-0 run. Lee and Rueben Chinyelu both scored 20 points.

Florida coach Todd Golden is now 4-6 on the road against top-10 opponents. His four top-10 road wins are the most by any coach in school history.

Here’s everything Golden said after the game in his postgame interview with Sean Kelley.

Todd Golden Q&A

On his thoughts about the win:

TODD GOLDEN: “I’m incredibly proud of our group, man. I just told these guys in the locker room. This is an incredibly challenging place to play. A great team that I believe plays better at home by a wide margin than on the road. So a little disadvantage for us, only playing them once here. And we talked about it, that if our goal of winning the league was realistic, that this would be a game that was really important to make that happen. And we got it done. I thought we were gritty in the second half. There were a couple times where it wasn’t going our way. And we didn’t bail; we didn’t point the finger. We just stood our ground and down the stretch in the last four minutes, we got a couple stops when we needed it the most.”

On his message to the team at halftime:

TODD GOLDEN: “The thing I told the team was it felt too much like Missouri. I thought we got off to a good start, got a 10-point lead, allowed them to bleed it back to a tight ball game at halftime. And I just said, ‘We ain’t doing that again.’ We gotta guard better, which we just did OK, to be honest. But we gotta compete better and find a way to finish the game. And again, there are moments in the second half where we couldn’t get a stop. Credit to Vanderbilt, I thought they made it a lot of tough mid-range jump shots, which we’ll live with. But we were the team that stuck with it. We got a couple stops late when we needed the most and found a way to finish it.”

On the final possessions of the game:

TODD GOLDEN: “We were talking a lot on the bench about how we wanted to guard their stuff and, I’ll be honest, man, I told our guys, I said, ‘How do you want to guard it? Do you want to guard them helping on the boss screen? Do you want to switch them? What will give us the best chance to win?’ And they wanted to switch a little bit, then we got back to guarding it as we normally do, but Boog[ie Fland] just stood his ground. And he’d a high defensive usage tonight. He had to guard the ball on every ball-screen possession and was involved a lot. It didn’t allow him to wear down. And when we needed to stop, he found a way to guard his yard and force Tanner into a big turnover.”

On if Isaiah Brown will remember his 20th birthday:

TODD GOLDEN: “I certainly hope so. I can’t imagine it going much better than he did today. He was fantastic. And I think for the Gator fans, you saw what we had hoped he would give us for the majority of the year, and it took a little longer for him to get comfortable. But this is a big-time game, man. There’s a lot of pressure out there. Obviously, a fantastic crowd, and you needed to be tough to play well today and credit to him and Xaivian. I thought they both gave us big-time games.”

On Rueben Chinyelu’s huge second half:

TODD GOLDEN: “I’ll take a portion of the blame. I don’t think we jammed it into him enough in the first half. And we were scoring, but the thing that I needed to remember is when we get it in there, it just really calms us. And it slows the game down a little bit. And the tempo in the first half was a little too fast. We were giving up transition baskets. In the second half, credit to him. And how about the four free throws on the intentional foul, knocking them all down? We come out, hit a three right after to get a seven-point swing when we were down five. That was a big-time play. And it’s just the gravity that he creates around the rim that causes guys to foul. And he did a great job on Devin [McGlockton] tonight as well.”

On the hook and hold against Chinyelu:

TODD GOLDEN: “Nolan [Christ], our video guru, gets credit along with Jonathan Safir. They’re always looking at those plays, seeing if there’s anything that happened And with Rueben, it happens more than you would think. And we did a good job notifying the refs. They looked at it in the appeal process and made the right call.”

On if Xaivian Lee wears No. 99 the rest of the way:

TODD GOLDEN: “If I have anything to say, he’s wearing 99 the rest of the way. I told him in the locker room. Ultimately, I’ll let him make that call. But golly man, if we get that Xaivian Lee the rest of the year, we’re gonna be in good shape.”