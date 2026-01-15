What did the Gators get in Aaron Philo? 'The sky's the limit'by: Keith Niebuhr39 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppNov 21, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Aaron Philo (12) runs the ball for a touchdown against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn ImagesAaron Philo was not one of the biggest names nor the highest-ranked quarterbacks in the transfer portal this offseason. But he was the Florida Gators' No. 1 target.