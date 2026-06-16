What ESPN is saying about Florida's red-hot recruiting under Jon Sumrall

The Florida Gators continue to receive national recognition for what has been an impressive 2027 recruiting cycle.

With Rivals, Florida currently sits No. 5 nationally in the team recruiting rankings. ESPN is even higher on the Gators, ranking Jon Sumrall’s first full recruiting class at No. 3 in the country.

Florida’s class currently features 22 commitments and is headlined by several highly regarded prospects on both sides of the ball. While there is still work to be done before December, national outlets continue to view the Gators as one of the biggest recruiting success stories.

National praise for Florida continues to pour in

In recent days, ESPN’s Craig Haubert pointed to Florida’s work in the trenches and the foundation Sumrall has built on offense as major reasons for the Gators’ rise.

“April brought with it a statement from new Florida coach Jon Sumrall that success will start up front. His first big win leading the Gators was landing five-star Maxwell Hiller, an OL who possesses a wealth of tools blending toughness and flexibility with sound technique and he could not only be an elite presence for them in the trenches but is a contender to able to quickly work his way into the mix upon arrival,” said Haubert.

“Sumrall soon stacked on top of that No. 1-ranked center Peyton Miller, who needs to continue to add mass but has experience at center and can play with leverage and be violent. He might need a little more time than Hiller but can be a steady, productive leader up front for several seasons. SC Next 300 OL Elijah Hutcheson shouldn’t be overshadowed as an excellent pickup as well.

“Davin Davidson is an in-state QB and tall passer (6-foot-6) but with good feet and a strong arm and quick release. He can improve his touch on some passes but gives Sumrall and his staff a talented prospect to work with and develop.

“Offense is the foundation of this first full class and Andrew Beard is another key addition to that side of the ball. A thickly built runner who rushed for more than 1,200 yards as a junior, Beard also brings value as a receiving target demonstrating good route-running ability. He had 31 receptions in 2025.”

The Gators still have several major targets remaining on the board, including 5-star prospects Jalen Brewster and Easton Royal. That gives them an opportunity to climb even higher before the cycle comes to a close.

For now though, both Rivals and ESPN agree on one thing: Sumrall’s first recruiting class at Florida is one of the nation’s best.

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