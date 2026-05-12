What is the Vikings' early plan for Caleb Banks?

On the first day of Minnesota Vikings Rookie Minicamp last, former Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks “spent some of the session on an exercise bike and other parts observing with his position group,” per Vikings.com.

Right now, Banks, taken No. 18 overall by the Vikings, isn’t 100 percent healthy, so he’s limited in what he can do in minicamp. He’s recovering from a surgically repaired bone in his left foot.

The injury occurred at the NFL scouting combine in February. While the thought was many teams might be scared away by the often-injured Banks, who played only three games last year for Florida because of an injury to the same foot, Minnesota believed in his upside.

Last week, Banks signed a four-year deal that includes $21.28 million in guaranteed money. As with all first-round selections in the draft, Banks’ contract includes a team option for a fifth season.

“Caleb Banks is doing great. Got some more positive information here as he reported to Eagan in the last couple of days and very much looking forward to him establishing a real great plan with our medical staff and the coaching staff,” said Vikings coach Kevin O’Connel, according to NFL.com. “Obviously, on the medical side getting healthy and on the coaching staff side, how can we push Caleb from an above-the-neck standpoint to be that much more comfortable when he does get healthy? But he gets a great chance this spring and summer to get strong and build himself up for the multiple aspects we think he can help our team in the fall.”

The week of the draft, NFL teams received a letter from Banks’ camp, stating he was “on pace to be fully cleared for full football activities in early June,” per ESPN.

But it appears the Vikings are being extremely cautions with Banks. Alec Lewis of The Athletic provided more details on Banks’ timeline. He wrote the following:

The Vikings are planning a methodical return process for Banks, a defensive tackle from Florida. He is still rehabbing from a spring surgery to repair the fractured fourth metatarsal in his left foot.

“We’re already to a point where we want to have our eyes (on the) end of July,” O’Connell said. “That’s the hope.”

Banks received a positive medical report when he arrived in Minnesota this week, according to O’Connell. Because the team typically takes more of a teaching approach during the summer, Banks may mix in during some of the late-stage workouts.

In the meantime, defensive coordinator Brian Flores and defensive-line coach Ryan Nielsen plan to immerse Banks in the scheme. They see him as a fit for multiple spots. The more he can learn on the front end, the sooner he can filter in when healthy. O’Connell said Nielsen’s coaching will play a prominent role in the development of both Banks and third-rounder Domonique Orange.

Caleb Banks missed much of last season

Banks played three seasons for the Gators, and his best year came in 2024. He had a breakout season as a junior, when he recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Banks was limited by foot issues last season, missing the two first games before suffering an injury at LSU. He returned for the last two games of the season.

Per his official Gators bio, here’s a recap of his 2025 season:

—at No. 3 LSU: Started at DT and logged a total of 34 snaps (29 on defense, 5 on special teams).

—vs. No. 20 Tennessee: Started and recorded 37 snaps on defense and 3 on special teams… Recorded 3 tackles as well as a defensive PFF grade of 72.2 which ranked 4th on the team out of qualified defenders.

—vs. Florida State: Started in the final game of his Florida career while playing 30 snaps on defense… Made 3 tackles, one of which was a TFL… Recorded a fumble recovery as part of a strong defensive showing.