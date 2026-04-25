What they're saying about Caleb Banks

What they're saying about Caleb Banksby: Keith Niebuhr6 hours agoNiebuhrOn3Read In AppApr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks is selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the number 18 pick during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn ImagesThe Minnesota Vikings selecting Florida Gators defensive lineman Caleb Banks with the No. 18 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft caught many draft analysts and NFL pundits off guard.