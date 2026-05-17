What they're saying about former Gators DB Devin Moore

When healthy, Devin Moore proved to be one of the Florida Gators’ most effective defensive backs. Although injuries interrupted portions of his college career, Moore showcased his full potential during a highly productive 2025 campaign.

In 11 starts, he posted career-highs with 35 tackles, 2.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, two interceptions and four pass breakups. He also earned the highest defensive grade on the team from Pro Football Focus at 84.2.

That performance helped propel Moore into the NFL Draft, where the Dallas Cowboys selected him with the No. 114 overall pick in April.

Since then, Moore has signed his rookie contract with Dallas and participated in the team’s rookie minicamp. Here’s what analysts and pundits are saying about him.

—BLOGGING THE BOYS: “Moore is one of many new faces in the CB room, which does create some intrigue about how he’ll fit among more experienced players. DaRon Bland and Shavon Revel are expected to have the big roles, and veterans Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick were added in free agency. There are also returning prospects like Caelen Carson, Josh Butler, Reddy Steward, and Trikweze Bridges to consider. And if all of them weren’t enough competition, safeties Jalen Thompson, Caleb Downs and P.J. Locke are all capable of playing slot corner.

Working in Moore’s favor is being the first cornerback drafted by Christian Parker, Dallas’ new defensive coordinator. While meritocracy matters, he’s going to be much more invested in Parker’s success than holdovers from past regimes. That’s more of a tiebreaker than anything, but it’s a plus for Moore’s roster chances.”

—SB Nation: “It is extremely rare for a fourth-rounder to not make the team in his first season. Going back through past Cowboys draft classes, the last time that happened outside of an injury was with WR Skyler Green in 2006. Even some of Dallas’ recent busts in that round like Viliami Fehoko, Josh Ball, Reggie Robinson, and Charles Tapper at least hung around for part of their rookie season, if not longer.

Moore is one of many new faces in the CB room, which does create some intrigue about how he’ll fit among more experienced players.”

—Cowboys Wire: “Moore possesses the desired length and size for an outside cornerback. His dimensions can aid him in press coverage and hinder the release of receivers. Despite being lean, he is unafraid to engage in tackling during run support.

Furthermore, Moore excels at tracking deep balls, allowing him to leap for interceptions or deflect passes, as well as to pull down the arms of receivers to prevent catches. He tied for the team interceptions lead with two in 2025. Over the last two seasons, he has maintained a clean record with no penalties. Additionally, he demonstrates sufficient eye balance as a defender in short zones.”

—DallasCowboys.com: “One of the best elements of Moore’s game is his range and ability to cover a lot of ground on the field. His long legs and strides certainly play a big role in that.”

—SI.com: “With a revamped secondary and learning under defensive coordinator Christian Parker, Moore has the ability to create some intrigue in the cornerback room with free agent acquisition Cobie Durant and former third-round pick Shavon Revel. Moore will have his next opportunity to impress the coaching staff when the team begins OTAs on Monday, June 1, while mandatory minicamp will begin on Thursday, June 16.”

—Fort Worth Star-Telegram: “When the Dallas Cowboys selected Florida cornerback Devin Moore in the fourth round of the draft with the No. 114 overall selection, vice president of player personnel Will McClay immediately passed the phone to owner Jerry Jones to speak with the newest draft pick. As Jones informed Moore of the selection, the 6-foot-3, 198-pound outside corner made a bold proclamation to his new boss.

“Y’all are getting the best corner in the draft,” Moore told Jones. Less than a week later, Moore was in the Cowboys’ facility at The Star in Frisco for his first practices with his new team in rookie minicamp.”

—The Athletic: “Fourth-round corner Devin Moore was more of a speculative swing.

‘The defense was a sore spot, and they addressed a lot of pieces,” an NFL exec said. “Devin Moore’s injury history is concerning. He will not have a long career. But if you are going to take a risk, take it with a talented guy at a premium position that gets heavily paid in the market. If you get a starter or even a third corner, that is worth it.'”