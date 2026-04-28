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What they're saying about Gators DB Devin Moore

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr3 hours agoNiebuhrOn3
Devin-Moore-Florida-Gators
Florida Gators defensive back Devin Moore (28) runs with the ball after an interception away from Kentucky Wildcats wide receiver Ja'Mori Maclin (9) and Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandagriff (12) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. (Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images)

Florida Gators cornerback Devin Moore was an impact player in Gainesville — when he was on the field. Entering the draft, his talent was never in question.

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